Carl L. Schnabel

Edward (Dale) Phillips, age 78 of Tullahoma and Cleveland Tennessee, passed from this life unexpectedly at his home on June 12, 2022. Funeral Services are scheduled for June 17, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 12 PM (noon). The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward Lee (Ted) and Annie (Irene) Phillips as well as his wife of 54 years, Linda Y. Phillips. Dale’s hope and faith was in the Lord, and he looked forward to reuniting with his wife, friends, and family who have gone before him. Dale was a lifelong pilot with over 11,000 hours of experience and countless “slicked” landings. While he held several jobs in his lifetime: working for his father at Ted Phillips Furniture Store, private flight instructor and manager of Dixie Flying Service, and Beechcraft Queen Air Pilot at Arnold Engineering Development Center, his longest tenure was with Worth, Inc. flying a Beechcraft King Air from 1983-2003. He also served as a manager of shipping and receiving for a few years while at Worth. He continued to fly the King Air privately until his full retirement in 2012. Dale was respected and trusted as an excellent pilot, but his best roles were friend, husband, father, and Poppy. He was tirelessly committed to caring for his family. Dale is survived by his adoring daughter, Sarah Phillips Burris, son-in-law, Colby Burris, granddaughter, Lillie Irene Burris, and pampered cat. He spent his retirement caring for his wife and making many special memories with his family. He loved cooking, traveling, and watching wildlife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping in his younger years as well as motorcycle riding. Dale was a loyal friend with a giving heart and will be missed by many. The family is honored to have the following friends of Dale serve as pallbearers: Charles Parish, John Parish Jr., John Parish III, Robert Parish, Will Parish, and Mike York. As an option in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in memory of Dale. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Bill William Wooten, age 73, of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born in Huntland, Tennessee on September 27, 1948 to the late Reuben and Beulah Wooten. Bill enjoyed motorcycles riding with his wife and friends, spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing guitar. Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Betty J. Jackson; brothers, Harvey, J.D and James Harley Wooten and two grandchildren, Quinton Young, Rey Marley Howse, Junior King, Irene Osborn, Helen Johnson and Francis Chaney.
Norma Faye Sanders, of Decherd, passed this life on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence, at the age of 91. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 4pm at Mt. Gardner Cemetery in Decherd. Family and friends to meet at 3:50 PM for Graveside Services. Norma...
James Steven Guess, passed this life on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Cecil Guess; brother, Timothy Guess and father, James Edward Guess. He leaves behind his mother, Helen Warren; step-father, Larry Warren; sister, Sharon Stewart; brother, Ronald Guess; Fiancé, Lorrie Thompson, nephews, nieces, families and friends. No services are planned.
Coffee County Central Lady Raider Olivia Evans has racked up another postseason honor. Earlier this month, Evans was named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Midstate All-Star Team – an honor that culminated in her playing in a series of games on Tuesday, June 14. Now Evans has picked...
Manchester Police Department has announced that Alethia Rawn will be the newest School Resource Officer for Westwood Middle School. Rawn previously served as the SRO for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at North Coffee Elementary. Rawn replaces Leah Carrick at Westwood, who chose to to move to a patrol...
Ticket for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival remain on sale for the event and those living in Coffee County can purchase tickets at a discounted rate through Thunder Radio. Local discounted tickets are available for $304.14 after service charges, fees and taxes. Four day GA parking passes are also available for $138.45. A GA car camping / parking pass is available for $81.71.
Bonnaroo 2022 officially begins Thursday, June 16, 2022. After not hosting the festival since 2019 (COVID / Flooding), locals seem to be out of practice regarding traffic patterns and the many newcomers who have moved to Manchester have not experienced the festival. Traffic is generally heaviest on Wednesday and early...
Cannon County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a female subject who is wanted for questioning. SEE PHOTO BELOW. If you know this person, call 615-563-1000.
Traffic from the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival began causing some issues on Tuesday (June 14, 2022), especially on roads near the festival grounds. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement on social media:. Due to the Bonnaroo Event take all necessary precautions to avoid the following...
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning to everyone in the area regarding counterfeit bills. The department is encouraging everyone to take extra precaution when receiving cash for business transactions because counterfeit bills have been located. The department said it has received reports of fake bills actually...
