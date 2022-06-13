Carl L. Schnabel

Edward (Dale) Phillips, age 78 of Tullahoma and Cleveland Tennessee, passed from this life unexpectedly at his home on June 12, 2022. Funeral Services are scheduled for June 17, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 12 PM (noon). The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward Lee (Ted) and Annie (Irene) Phillips as well as his wife of 54 years, Linda Y. Phillips. Dale’s hope and faith was in the Lord, and he looked forward to reuniting with his wife, friends, and family who have gone before him. Dale was a lifelong pilot with over 11,000 hours of experience and countless “slicked” landings. While he held several jobs in his lifetime: working for his father at Ted Phillips Furniture Store, private flight instructor and manager of Dixie Flying Service, and Beechcraft Queen Air Pilot at Arnold Engineering Development Center, his longest tenure was with Worth, Inc. flying a Beechcraft King Air from 1983-2003. He also served as a manager of shipping and receiving for a few years while at Worth. He continued to fly the King Air privately until his full retirement in 2012. Dale was respected and trusted as an excellent pilot, but his best roles were friend, husband, father, and Poppy. He was tirelessly committed to caring for his family. Dale is survived by his adoring daughter, Sarah Phillips Burris, son-in-law, Colby Burris, granddaughter, Lillie Irene Burris, and pampered cat. He spent his retirement caring for his wife and making many special memories with his family. He loved cooking, traveling, and watching wildlife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping in his younger years as well as motorcycle riding. Dale was a loyal friend with a giving heart and will be missed by many. The family is honored to have the following friends of Dale serve as pallbearers: Charles Parish, John Parish Jr., John Parish III, Robert Parish, Will Parish, and Mike York. As an option in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in memory of Dale. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

