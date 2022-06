Somalia’s new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Wednesday picked a member of the lower house of parliament, Hamza Abdi Barre, as the new prime minister. “I have based on my decision after assessing the knowledge, experience, capability of Hamza, and I came to the conclusion he is the right person who can discharge this new responsibility in this new Somalia at this new time,” he said at the Presidential Palace.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO