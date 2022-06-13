ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens approves utility rate increases

By Scott Keith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The increases, which kick in July 16, will address various infrastructure needs in the city.

Residents in St. Helens will soon see an increase in their utility bills.

That's because the St. Helens City Council, at their June 1 regular session, voted unanimously to approve proposed utility rate increases, which officially kick in July 16.

According to city spokesperson Crystal King, customers will first see this increase reflected on their August 2022 utility bill.

King said, "The average single-family-dwelling utility billing customer will see an increase of approximately $7.73. This is a combination of the fee increases to water, sewer and storm water fees."

King cited several reasons for the rate increases.

St. Helens, according to King, has not increased utility rates since 2019. She noted the 2019 increase was also below the consumer price index (CPI) and engineering index at the time.

"The cost to maintain and operate our water, sewer and stormwater systems have continued to increase each year, in the same way that people have seen the cost of groceries, gas, toiletries and other products increase each year," she said.

King said there are several critical infrastructure projects that the city government needs to complete in order to ensure the livability and safety of the community and to take a proactive approach to St. Helens' growth.

"Over the last year, the city updated its master plans for water, sewer and stormwater systems," King added. "The updates were long overdue. The new master plans examined infrastructure projects that the city has deferred for many years as a cost-saving measure and identified new projects that are necessary to meet the increasing demands of our growing community."

St. Helens officials say three critical sewer basin projects require upgrades and upsizing as soon as possible. The goal is to ensure that the sewer system can meet peak flow demands so that wastewater does not back up into homes during times of high usage.

"These three projects are approximately $14.4 million dollars to complete and must primarily be paid for with utility fees," King said.

Other specific projects that the rate increases will help cover include the yearly replacement cost of the city's water filtration facilities membrane filtering and Columbia Boulevard stormwater upgrades that are necessary for upcoming projects.

King said the stormwater project is estimated to cost between $2.8 million and $4.5 million.

She also noted that the public safety fee for the construction of a new police station is already being charged on utility bills.

"That fee was not part of the most recent utility fee increase proposal," King said.

At an earlier work session June 1, city councilors discussed the fee increases.

Councilor Patrick Birkle, while signaling a desire to vote for the utility increases, wanted to make sure St. Helens residents were able to learn about the rate increases.

"I think that waiting two weeks, and just out of an excess of providing residents an opportunity to express themselves if they so choose about it prior to our making a decision, would make me more comfortable," Birkle said, noting, however, "I am firmly committed to moving ahead with this."

Mayor Rick Scholl countered with the need to be proactive.

"We have it in front of us," Scholl said. "We have educated ourselves. We have had every opportunity to have the public here. If there was a lack of education around it, then I could understand, but we have educated ourselves about it. We know what the right thing to do is."

Scholl voiced strong support for the utility rate increase, noting the need to improve infrastructure.

"We have to," Scholl said. "People need water and reliable sewer that is not bubbling up in a major storm event. That's where we are at."

Lake Oswego Review

Oregon's 'Safe Harbor' eviction protections expire June 30

State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
OREGON STATE
kcrw.com

$400 debit cards, $200 checks? CA lawmakers mull gas price relief

California has the highest gas prices in the nation, with the average price approaching $6.50 per gallon, and more than $8.00 per gallon in some parts of Los Angeles. The cost is set to go up on July 1, when a $0.03 per gallon tax increase kicks in. Legislators in Sacramento continue to debate whether suspending the gas tax is the answer, or if Californians should receive a rebate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saint Helens, OR
Education
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Education
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
klcc.org

Oregon’s unemployment rate drops again

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell again last month, and has nearly reached its pre-pandemic record low. The state’s unemployment rate is now 3.6%, which is just above the record low of 3.4% from just before COVID sent shockwaves through the economy in the spring of 2020. Oregon's rate is now the same as the national rate of 3.6%.
Columbia County Spotlight

Betsy Johnson back at old stomping grounds for St. Helens rally

The former state senator and gubernatorial hopeful met supporters at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.The Columbia County Fairgrounds were packed Tuesday, June 14, as Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Betsy Johnson launched an afternoon rally that featured music, food trucks, and a chance to meet and greet the candidate. Johnson served in the Oregon Legislature from 2001 to 2021, most of that time representing all of Columbia County and other parts of northwest Oregon in the Senate. A Democrat during her time as a legislator, she left the party last year and is now running unaffiliated, courting both Democrats and Republicans...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

9 earthquakes off Oregon coast are ‘nothing alarming,’ seismologist says

A cluster of earthquakes was recorded early Wednesday off the Oregon coastline about 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency recorded nine earthquakes within five hours, with three occurring only minutes apart. The first earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. and was 3.8-magnitude. By 7:01 a.m., eight more had hit.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon regulators work on catching up to cannabis industry

The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC. Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon Health Authority warns of cyanobacteria

When in doubt, stay out - Increasing temperatures create potential for toxins in water As summer approaches, and more communities and recreational areas around the state begin reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reminds people heading outdoors to be on the look-out for cyanobacteria blooms that can produce toxins in Oregon lakes, rivers and reservoirs. Cyanobacteria are beneficial bacteria found worldwide in all freshwater. Under the right conditions — when weather, sunlight, water temperature, nutrients and water chemistry are ideal — cyanobacteria can multiply into blooms in any water body. Many blooms are harmless, but some can...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
OLYMPIA, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
