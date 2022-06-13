ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

First-Time Novelist Who Grew Up in 1980s in New Hope Sets Debut Book in 1980s in New Hope

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA7Gd_0g9MTHlf00
Image via WFMZ 69 News.

Write what you know. This common piece of advice to authors became the bedrock of a debut novel by New Hope wordsmith Suzanne Mattaboni. WFMZ 69 News’ Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett paged through her Bucks County inspiration.

Mattaboni’s novel, Once in a Lifetime, is set in New Hope in the 1980s, an era of prime-time soaps, a fledgling MTV, Duran Duran, and big hair.

It’s a time frame Mattaboni knows well, having come of age in the 1980s herself, in New Hope.

She found the setting rich in narrative possibilities.

“[In the] 1980s, women were finally told they could have it all: education, adventures, love, relationships — whatever they want. This is a story about being on the precipice of being an adult and figuring out how to get to the places you want to be.

“The 1980s were an exciting time to come of age. And it’s a coming-of-age novel,” she described.

The plot revolves around four female roommates. Jess, the central character, creates mosaics while working as a waitress to fund her education. At night, she and her friends frequent New Hope’s new wave clubs, navigating several romances.

Mattaboni’s time in New Hope in the 1980s gave the literary setting some authenticity.

“Everybody has a period when they look back and say, ‘That was really a cool time in my life.’ And I wanted to bottle that,” she said.

More on author Suzanne Mattaboni is at WFMZ 69 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Summer Music Fest slated for Bristol Summer Music Fest in Bucks County is back

Bristol Riverside Theatre will host a community concert series at Bristol Township amphitheater. Under the stars concerts will feature: The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (Aug. 25), 70s Flashback (Aug. 26) and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (Sept. 9-10).
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Everyday pandemic struggles of Allentonians featured in ‘Broke(n)’

A documentary shot in Allentown is shedding light on the financial plight many Americans face today. The film was originally set in New York City, but the director, after fleeing the city during the pandemic, profiled 12 people from around the Lehigh Valley. “Broke(n)” is a documentary about the economic...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
New Hope, PA
Entertainment
City
New Hope, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
breakingtravelnews.com

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia and Vernick Fish announce presence “Down the Shore”

Vernick Fish, a contemporary American oyster bar located at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, is bringing the New Jersey shore a taste of the celebrated restaurant this summer. James Beard Award-winning Chef Greg Vernick and team will host an experiential five-day culinary activation and a collaborative fundraising dinner in partnership with Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s, a beloved bayside restaurant in Margate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Garden Club’s 30th Anniversary Branches Out to 2022 Garden Tour

The Veteran’s Memorial Garden in Perkasie’s Menlo Park is part of the PGC's 2022 tour. The Perkasie Garden Club (PGC), which blossomed into existence in 1991, isn’t letting something as drab as a calendar limit its 30th anniversary. The organization is still in celebration mode, even this far into 2022, and has ramped up its traditional garden tour as a result. Bob Keeler cultivated this story in The Reporter Online.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Roommates#Novelist#New Hope Sets Debut Book#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

Doctors, Scientists Gather In Philadelphia For Conference On Rare Disease That Causes Tumors To Grow On Nerve Tissue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international group of doctors and scientists will be in Philadelphia this weekend. They’re gathering for a conference on a rare disease. Millions of families are anxiously waiting for advances and better treatments for this condition, including one in Montgomery County. “It can affect you in different ways,” 13-year-old Amaya Rottloff said. Amaya is talking about the genetic disorder she has, neurofibromatosis, that led to brain surgery. “It can affect your hearing, your sight, your walking ability,” she said. Amaya and her family know all about what’s commonly called NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. “It’s had its ups and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

2022 Bucks Beautiful Award Given to the Cultivator of Doylestown YMCA’s Memorial Garden

Bucks Beautiful recognized Melissa Eiseman for sprucing up county sites like the Doylestown YMCA with flowers like these. Bucks Beautiful has recognized Melissa Eiseman with its 2022 Leadership Award. Melissa, president of Eiseman Construction (New Britain), undertook several public works, including a memorial garden for her husband, Phil. It now beautifies the exterior of the Doylestown Branch of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Gets Two New Brunches

Plus, Reading Terminal Market starts their outdoor expansion, Palmer Distilling Co. shuts down in Manayunk, and more Philly restaurant news. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. The latest brunch news. Ari Miller’s Musi in Pennsport is adding a brunch service for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CHOP Doctor, Team Develop Drug That’s Cured Children Of Often Deadly Neuroblastoma Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded research that has resulted in cures. There are children living today because of the foundation and amazing doctors and researchers. At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one doctor and her team have developed a drug that has cured some children of an often deadly cancer — same cancer that Alex had. Philip Steigerwald has survived neuroblastoma because of a breakthrough drug developed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “He should have died many years ago,” Dr. Mosse said. “Phillip is doing great, he is living a completely normal life.” Dr. Yael Mosse led the team at CHOP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy