ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Of Five Bucks County Communities Ranked for Fastest-Growing Home Prices, One Hit No. 1

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdSPy_0g9MTCM200
Image via Aaron Amat at iStock.

Five Bucks County communities saw meteoric rises in area residential real estate prices.

Over the past several years, the pandemic has been the driving force behind the real estate boom that sent home prices soaring in the Phila. area, reports Stacker.

Among 30 communities in the southeast corner of Pa. noted for fastest residential real estate price jumps, five are in Bucks County.

New Hope ranked first, with a one-year price increase of $115,279 (16.7 percent) and a five-year price increase of $230,944 (40.2 percent). A typical home value in New Hope is now $805,075, making it the most expensive city in the metro.

Churchville is next in eighth place, propelled by a one-year change of $85,144 (16.7 percent) and a five-year change of $173,057 (40.9 percent). A typical home value there is $596,137.

Yardley’s median price tag for a house ($550,246) landed it at No. 13. The recorded increases are $73,847 (15.5 percent) for one year and $172,934 (45.8 percent) for five years.

Ivyland is No. 18, with $70,512 (15.4 percent) and $154,560 (41.4 percent) increases.

Langhorne rated No. 23, with a one-year change of $67,857 (15.4 percent).

Read more about the Pa. boroughs and towns with the fastest-growing home prices in Stacker.

Comments / 1

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Businesses Clawed by Recent Bearish Stock Market Volatility

The bullish market of January 2022 is a distant memory, as three Bucks County firms discovered. The stock market’s January high is as distant a memory as New Years’ resolutions and wind chill reports. Since the start of June, performance has been particularly bearish in the Phila. region, causing widespread concern. Ryan Mulligan cited 25 affected entities — three in Bucks County — in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July.Image via PennLive.com at YouTube. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
New Hope, PA
City
Churchville, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Real Estate
City
Langhorne, PA
moderncampground.com

Investors Acquire Pennsylvania Campground for $3.8M

A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Real Estate Prices#Residential Real Estate#Ivyland
MyChesCo

Bucks County Business Owner Sentenced for $1.3 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Samuel Bullock, 72, of Langhorne, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,501,261 restitution by United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his orchestration of a tax fraud scheme to avoid paying nearly $1.3 million in federal income taxes, and millions more in interest and penalties.
LANGHORNE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Local Enterprises Make Regionwide Listing for Best Places to Work

Three Bucks County businesses were recognized for excellence from their employees in a recent PBJ/Quantum Workplace analysis.Image via marchmeena29 at iStock. A Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 assessment of Bucks County’s best workplaces has yielded three firms that noted as treating employees especially well. Lisa Dukart tallied the local employment cream of the crop.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
pennbets.com

Wind Creek Bethlehem OK’d To Reduce Slots On Casino Floor By 655

Wind Creek Bethlehem is the latest Pennsylvania casino to win state approval to reduce the number of slot machines on its gaming floor as part of adaptation to the post-COVID era. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday granted the large casino’s request to pare down its number of authorized...
BETHLEHEM, PA
FOX 43

AG Shapiro charges 8 City of Philadelphia employees with fraudulently obtaining PUA benefits through the CARES Act

PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suit filed against HVAC company, 2 employees for dishonest sales practices

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The company manager and field supervisor of a Lehigh County home improvement company are accused of using high-pressure sales or scare tactics to gain business. Attorney General Josh Shaprio announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy