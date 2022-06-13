ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

SLIDESHOW: Lions roar at St. Helens Class of 2022 commencement

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Graduating seniors braved a downpour to celebrate officially completing high school Friday, June 10.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Clara Peoples brought Juneteenth to Oregon 50 years ago; now her family carries on the tradition

HERE IS OREGON: HereisOregon.com | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok. Four years ago, Jenelle Jack was looking for a sign. She was touring office spaces for the new home of Juneteenth Oregon, the organization founded by her late grandmother Clara Peoples. Ever since taking over leadership of the nonprofit, Jack had felt her grandmother guiding her.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Helens, OR
Education
Saint Helens, OR
Sports
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/15 – Mae Richardson Elementary School Breaks Guinness World Record, Rogue Creamery Ranked #1 On Oregon Business’ 2022 Best Green Workplaces In Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Mae Richardson Elementary School In Central Point Breaks Guinness World Record By Setting Up Almost 7,000 Cereal Boxes And Knocking Them Over Like Dominoes.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chinese mining history in Eastern Oregon uncovered

CANYON CITY – There will be a program on June 24th called “Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”at the Canyon City Community Hall. It’s free, open to the public, and is presented by researchers Don Hann and Katie Withee. Find the release from the Oregon Historical Society below:
CANYON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Lions#Highschoolsports
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 304 cities and towns in OR. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,937 over the last 12 months.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Report: Climate crisis negatively impacting youth mental health

The Oregon Health Authority finds fires, drought, rising temperatures are chronic stressors for young people. A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority found young people are experiencing negative mental health impacts due to the climate crisis. The report, titled "Climate Change and Youth Mental Health in Oregon," includes...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Bear necessities - avoiding bad interactions with wildlife

Officials recommend tips on living safely with neighboring black bears as they become more activePesky bears aren't just sticking to picnic baskets or honeypots in Oregon — they are bumping into residents of Corbett, Rhododendron and Welches to root through garbage cans, bird feeders and barbecues. As local black bears emerge from winter hibernation, officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommend a series of efforts that can be made to prevent negative interactions and keep both people and bears safe. "It's everyone's responsibility to keep bears and people safe by making sure bears never get...
CORBETT, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy