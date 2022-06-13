ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Van Lieus Brewing Company (Pronounced ‘Van Lose’) Is Sure to Be a Perkasie Winner

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Van Lieus Brewing Company at Breweries in PA.

The finishing touches on Van Lieus Brewing Company in Perkasie are coming together for its grand opening later this summer. Breweries in PA covered the ongoing preparations.

Van Lieus’ co-owner, Galen Barr, started home brewing (literally in the house he grew up in) in 2017. He used an extract kit to grasp the basics, working aside his winemaking father at the family’s Van Lieus Road (pronounced “Van Lose”) address near Flemington, N.J.

He learned to scale up production at a nearby brewpub, but the yen to start his own business soon bubbled up.

Barr partnered with his dad to purchase and renovate a former Texaco service station at 211 West Walnut Street, Perkasie. The garage doors are being retained as an architectural element, leading patrons to outdoor seating.

What kinds of refreshment will come from the brewing Barrs?

“For styles, we will be all across the board,” Galen said. “We want to have something for everyone: light/dark, sour, clear/hazy; you name it, we will want to have it.”

As a fan of British-style beers, Van Lieus will also offer English bitters and Irish stout.

The site is not equipped for food, but Barr said there are several convenient restaurants nearby. And he and his father intend to invite a steady rotation of food trucks to offer accompanying dishes to the brews.

More on Van Lieus Brewing Company is at Breweries in PA.

