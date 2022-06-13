Pa. Turnpike Devises a Safe Way to Accept Cash Payments Again

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the KUBRA Cash Payment Network (a national point-of-sale provider) have partnered up to offer drivers a way to pay tolls with cash again. The traditional bills-and-change method at statewide toll plazas was eliminated during the COVID-19 spread, but its absence affects drivers with no or limited access to credit cards. Lauren Rude reported the Turnpike Commission’s convenient convenience-store accessibility for abc27.com.

The functionality allows drivers to use cash to add funds to E-Z Pass accounts or pay Toll-By-Plate bills.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay. This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer,” explained PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-Z Pass accounts while there.”

The payment options will be available at thousands of retail locations within the KUBRA nationwide network, including Sheetz, Walgreens, Duane Reade, 7-Eleven, CVS, Kwik Trip, and Royal Farms.

In addition, payments are accepted through the PA Toll Pay App or online accounts. Customers simply choose a participating retailer, generate a pay slip, and visit a retail location to pay cash.

