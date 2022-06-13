ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Paddington 3’ Gets Title; Dougal Wilson Set As Director

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 3 days ago
Dougal Wilson has been named as the director of Paddington 3 , which is now officially titled Paddington in Peru , Deadline can confirm. Wilson joins the franchise following the exit of director Paul King, who mounted both past installments to huge success, and is now focused on the Timothée Chalamet starrer, Wonka .

The franchise from StudioCanal and Heyday Films is based on the classic character Paddington Bear, featuring in more than 20 books by British author Michael Bond. The original 2014 film Paddington watched as the young Peruvian bear traveled to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he met the kindly Brown family, who offered him a temporary haven. The sequel released in 2017 found Paddington happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, following him as he picked up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

The first two Paddington films, in which Ben Whishaw voiced the titular bear, notched near universal critical acclaim, grossing over $500M worldwide. Details as to the plot and cast of the threequel are being kept under wraps. Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont wrote the script, which was based on Burton, King and Simon Farnaby’s story. King will also exec produce the pic, which will enter production in both London and Peru next year, with StudioCanal providing full financing.

Wilson is a DGA and Grammy Award-nominated director of commercials and music videos who here makes his feature directorial debut. He is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

