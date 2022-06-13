ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-59 NB

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to ALGO Birmingham, the crash on I-59 NB has been cleared. From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

I-85 NB near Pike Road reopens following wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the Pike Road exit area open again. The lanes were shut down for almost three hours Wednesday night because of a wreck. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said a dually pickup truck overturned just ahead of mile marker 16. Burkett said the truck lost the two vehicles that were on its trailer.
PIKE ROAD, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man, 72, killed after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The victim has been identified as Roger Lewis, Jr., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police were called to the scene in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed when train hits vehicle

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed when a train hit his vehicle on Thursday, June 16, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Roger Lewis Jr. was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle that was struck by an Amtrak train after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Birmingham, AL
Traffic
City
Birmingham, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Anniston woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports CLEBURNE COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Anniston woman on Tuesday, June 14, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man dead after train collides with car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a car and train has left one person dead in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirmed one fatality as a result of an Amtrak train and an unidentified car colliding at the 900 block of 17th Street SW. According to the Jefferson County […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closure on I-20 WB, in Moody

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Weather permitting, beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, Ozark Safety will be installing new Interstate Signage as follows: This work will require the outside (right) lane to be closed along I-20 westbound east of the Moody Exit (Exit 147) from approximately Milepost 148.313 to […]
MOODY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Exit 156 Al23
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama church shooting: 2 killed, 1 injured; suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Two people died and one was wounded when a gunman opened fire at an Alabama church on Thursday, authorities said. Update 11:09 p.m. EDT June 16: A “lone suspect” entered a small gathering there and began shooting, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said during a news conference late Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where one of the victims later died, AL.com reported. The surviving victim is being treated at UAB Hospital, according to the news outlet.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned in the area of the Tannehill Preserve in McCalla on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to the Lake View Police Department. Lake View Police Department, Lake View Fire Department, McCalla Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Medical Deputies responded to the Tannehill Preserve Community Pool where a 3-year-old victim was found. Investigators said she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
LAKE VIEW, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Alabama church shooting: Victims identified; 71-year-old suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Two people died and one was wounded when a 71-year-old gunman opened fire at an Alabama church on Thursday, authorities said. Update 10:50 a.m. EDT June 17: Officials in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, said during a Friday morning news conference that the shooter was a 71-year-old man who acted alone. He is an occasional attendee at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Officials did not identify the shooter.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: I-59 NB in Jefferson County back open

UPDATE: I-59 is back open following a crash. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 8:01 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), The northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 116-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood residents displaced after apartment evacuates building due to structural damage

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in 12 Homewood apartment units have been forced to evacuate because property managers found structural damage in the building. A dozen or so residents at The Valora at Homewood apartment complex evacuated Tuesday night because of structural beam issues. One unnamed resident tells WBRC they only had about a half-hour’s notice to grab their stuff and get out. The complex’s management told residents in a letter later put on their doors that the fire department knew about the building problem and would come check for evacuation, but fire officials tells WBRC that isn’t true.
HOMEWOOD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy