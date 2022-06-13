ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Hulu Releases Images From Fifth Season, Premiere Date Set

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pj2Ih_0g9MOzly00

Click here to read the full article.

June doesn’t look to be in a good way.

Hulu has released new images from the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (see above and below). The series will return on Sept. 14th with two episodes. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

Here’s the breakdown for the new season: June ( Elisabeth Moss ) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Valdes
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Sam Jaeger
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Hbo Max#Academy Awards#Gilead#Mgm Television
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy