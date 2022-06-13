ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rian Johnson Unveils Title Of ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Close to a year after he yelled ‘action’ on set, Rian Johnson has revealed the title of the new Knives Out sequel which will premiere exclusively on Netflix this holiday season.

Take a look at the title teaser:

Entitled, Glass Onion, A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up sees Daniel Craig’s Southern gentleman / detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc heading to Greece to peel back the layers of a new mystery. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline round out the ensemble. Johnson is producing with Ram Bergman.

The first movie was a sleeper at the holiday 2019 box office grossing $165.3M stateside and over $311M WW.

Deadline first told you that Netflix took the MRC produced Knives Out 2 and 3 in $400M deal, one of the streamer’s biggest in its history.

