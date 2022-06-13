ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady Organization Calls On Hollywood To Examine Onscreen Gun Violence; Hundreds Of Writers, Producers & Directors Sign Pledge

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago
The Brady organization against gun violence is calling on Hollywood writers, directors and producers to examine onscreen gun violence and depictions of gun safety, asking the creative community to sign a pledge that’s already garnered more than 200 signatures of such names as Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Damon Lindelof and Jimmy Kimmel and the writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The pledge, while noting that the “responsibility lies with lax gun laws supported by those politicians more afraid of losing power than saving lives,” acknowledges that “America’s storytellers” have the power to “effect change.”

“Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety,” the Brady pledge states, and goes on to ask writers, directors and producers to, whenever possible, to:

  • Use creativity “to model responsible gun ownership and show consequences for reckless gun use;” “make a conscious effort to show characters locking their guns safely and making them inaccessible to children”;
  • “Have at least one conversation during pre-production regarding the way guns will be portrayed on screen and consider alternatives that could be employed without sacrificing narrative integrity”;
  • “Limit scenes including children and guns, bearing in mind that guns are now the leading cause of death for children and adolescents.”

The pledge further states, “We are under no illusions that these actions are a substitute for common sense gun legislation. Furthermore, this list does not incorporate every nuance of guns on screen. However, these are small things that we can do as a community to try and end this national nightmare. If you are a writer, director or producer, join us by signing here.”

For more information about the pledge, visit the Brady website here .

So far, the signatories to the pledge are:

Ali Adler
Debbie Allen
Omari Allen
Judd Apatow
Josh Appelbaum
Susan Arnold
Carol Barbee
Alfredo Barrios
Zach Baylin
David Beaubaire
Betsy Beers
Michael Begler
Alex Berger
Fred Berger
Max Berger
Chris Bishop
Kristin Borella
Matt Bosak
Marty Bowen
Adam Brody
Kristin Burr
Bill Callahan
Christy Callahan
Elizabeth Cantillon
Ann Cherkis
Matt Chesse
Becky Clements
Kat Coiro
Peter Craig
RJ Cutler
Elizabeth Daley
Gary Dauberman
Ainsley Davies
Bill D’Elia
Marjorie David
David Diliberto
Naomi Despres
Travis Donnelly
Carleton Eastlake
Grace Edwards
Ben Ellenberg
Doug Ellin
Zack Estrin
Lee Farber
Morgan Faust
Erik Feig
Jon Feldman
Jonathan Fernandez
Jennifer Flackett Levin
Beau Flynn
Dana Fox
Eric Michael Garcia
Dede Gardner
Todd Garner
R. Scott Gemmill
Jonathan Glickman
Will Gluck
Wyck Godfrey
Gary Goldman
Ellen Goldsmith Vein
Al Gough
Jonathan Green
Rich Green
Bruce Greenwood
Javier Grillo-Marxuach
Larry Gross
David Guggenheim
Alejandra Gularte
Lisa Harrison
Lysa Heslov
Grant Heslov
Mark Heyman
Jordan Horowitz
Lauren Iungerich
Devery Jacobs
Tom Jacobson
Craig Johnson
Jennifer Johnson
Alexa Junge
Bess Kalb
Gail Katz
Richie Keen
Mike Kelley
Christopher Keyser
Jimmy Kimmel and the writers of the Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Simon Kinberg
Michelle King
David Kissinger
Laura Kittrell
Jon Koa
Betsy Koch
David Kohan
Jenni Konner
Elysa Koplovitz Dutton
Stacy Kramer
Tim Kring
Natalie Krinsky
Kent Kubena
Roger Kumble
Amanda Lasher
Bill Lawrence
Victor LaValle
Mark Levin
Chris Levinson
Steve Levitan
Dan Lin
Damon Lindelof
Chris Long
Kyle Long
Silka Luisa
Melanie Marnich
Randi Mayem Singer
Glen Mazzara
Adam McKay
Katie Mcquerrey
Jeff Melvoin
Jason Mewes
Miles Millar
Andrew Miller
Hannah Minghella
Janet Mock
Jordan Monsanto
Chris Morgan
Leslie Morgenstein
Julianne Moore
Sue Naegle
Michael Narducci
Eric Newman
Olivia Newman
Samantha Nissenboim
Matt Nix
Sohrab Noshirvani
Pete Nowalk
Marti Noxon
David Nutter
Peter Paige
Jamie Patricof
Edoardo Ponti
Bill Prady
Dawn Prestwich
Daniel Pyne
Jessica Queller
Eric Ramsey
Robia Rashid
Luvh Rakhe
Billy Ray
Andrew Reich
Jeannine Renshaw
Shonda Rhimes
Elizabeth Rosenbaum
Scott Rosenbaum
Karen Rosenfelt
Gary Ross
Michael A. Ross
Mike Royce
Claire Rudnick Polstein
Mark Ruffalo
Claire Scanlon
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Amy Schumer
Travis Sentell
Byron Shah
Frankie Shaw
Scott Shepherd
David Shore
Dan Shotz
Claudia Solti
Jason Smilovic
Dana Stevens
Fisher Stevens
Michelle Stockwell
Lee Stollman
Veena Sud
Niels Swinkels
Matt Tauber
Michael Taylor
Rhys Thomas
Liz Tigelaar
Chris Van Dusen
Krista Vernoff
Patric M. Verrone
Jeff Vespa
Joe Wallenstein
Valerie Weiss
Llewelyn Wells
Marlon West
Ben Wexler
Maiya Williams
Irwin Winkler
Danielle Wolff
Nicole Yorkin
David Zabel
Lisa Zambri
David W. Zucker

