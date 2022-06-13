ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Everyone Wore On The 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet

By Morgan Murrell
Here's what some of your favorite celebrities wore on the 75th Annual Tony Awards red carpet:

1. Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5H0E_0g9MNWPE00
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2. Billy Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cf7v2_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

3. Ariana DeBose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dP4EH_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

4. Andrew Garfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ivBN_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

5. Renée Elise Goldsberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJ1aX_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

6. Jonathan Groff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDzYP_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

7. Lea Michele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBvo4_0g9MNWPE00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

8. Jesse Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvNMg_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

9. Danielle Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214Sun_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

10. Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19U11m_0g9MNWPE00
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

11. Sarah Paulson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3EFt_0g9MNWPE00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

12. Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kn7aJ_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

13. Jennifer Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKjiu_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

14. Lin-Manuel Miranda and a guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdHkt_0g9MNWPE00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

15. Ruth Negga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07azkD_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

16. Bowen Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHTN2_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

17. Sutton Foster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enZiO_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

18. Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPjTH_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

19. Marcia Gay Harden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIL8z_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

20. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YannR_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

21. Wilson Cruz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3zaY_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

22. Vanessa Hudgens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uk4Dh_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

23. Jeremy Pope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382a9r_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

24. Cynthia Erivo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VncL_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

25. David Alan Grier and his daughter, Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJdcz_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

26. Camille A. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcRob_0g9MNWPE00
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

27. Tony Goldwyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hZ0e_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

28. Tamara Tunie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jrr0A_0g9MNWPE00

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

29. Skylar Astin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZSON_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

30. Bebe Neuwirth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Ies_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

31. Julianne Hough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPAnU_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

32. Michael Zegen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC9jL_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

33. Bernadette Peters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr76Z_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

34. Myles Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7Fq2_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

35. Phylicia Rashad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOTmy_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

36. Gaten Matarazzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awTH0_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

37. Rachel Dratch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrX7A_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

38. Darren Criss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S30DK_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

39. Patina Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJCMl_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

40. Zach Braff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l222i_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

41. Patti LuPone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJtrQ_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

42. Ian Paget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOKJL_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

43. Laurence Fishburne and his daughter, Delilah Fishburne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3bAR_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

44. Judith Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR5fO_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

45. John Gallagher Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFxgO_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

46. Sarah Silverman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEKh3_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

47. Antwayn Hopper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg0H8_0g9MNWPE00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tony Award Productions

48. Amber Ruffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhHAR_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

49. Dexter McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdrVN_0g9MNWPE00
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

50. Mare Winningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzACQ_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

51. Michael R. Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrzIU_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

52. Kara Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHc4D_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

53. Paul Telfer and Carmen Cusack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kC47Q_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

54. Andreia Gibau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192Ef3_0g9MNWPE00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tony Award Productions

55. Jared Grimes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfSqn_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

56. Jeannette Bayardelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJsaH_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

57. Michael James Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSAJ4_0g9MNWPE00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

58. Gabby Beans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYlxN_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

59. Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpmyo_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

60. Dominique Morisseau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSP1d_0g9MNWPE00
Sean Zanni / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

61. Joaquina Kalukango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYY1g_0g9MNWPE00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

62. Adrienne Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiS0e_0g9MNWPE00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

63. Krysta Rodriguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFuHy_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

64. Kelli O'Hara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TlDN_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

65. Jennifer Simard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7nSO_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

66. Jordan Roth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb7kL_0g9MNWPE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

67. Lilli Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7T4G_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

68. Julie White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIQCZ_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

69. Amanda Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnfVp_0g9MNWPE00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

