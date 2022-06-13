Regional rundown: List of schools in Toledo-area football regions for the 2022 season
Here is a look at which schools will be in Toledo-area regions for the 2022 high school football season in Ohio.
DIVISION I, REGION 2
Beavercreek, Centerville, Delaware Hayes, Dublin Coffman, Dublin Jerome, Findlay, Kettering Fairmont, Marysville, Miamisburg, Northmont, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, Perrysburg, Springfield (Clark Co.) , Huber Heights Wayne, Whitmer.
DIVISION II, REGION 6
Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Avon, Avon Lake, Bowsher, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Central Catholic, Clay, Fremont Ross, Medina Highland, Lakewood, Grafton Midview, Parma Normandy, North Olmsted, North Ridgeville, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, Parma, Springfield, St. Francis, St. John's, Start, Amherst Steele, Northview, Southview, Valley Forge, Waite, Westlake.
DIVISION III, REGION 10
Bay, Bowling Green, Medina Buckeye, Lodi Cloverleaf, Clyde, Tiffin Columbian, Copley, Defiance, Oberlin Firelands, Parma Heights Holy Name, Lexington, Lincoln West, Lutheran West, Madison Comprehensive, Mansfield Senior, Maumee, Norton, Norwalk, Ontario, Padua Franciscan, Revere, Rocky River, Rogers, Sandusky, Scott, Woodward.
DIVISION IV, REGION 14
Lima Bath, Bellevue, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, Sheffield Brookside, Bryan, Delaware Buckeye Valley, Bellville Clear Fork, Cleveland Central Catholic, Elyria Catholic, Fostoria, Galion, Glenville, Kenton, Napoleon, Sandusky Perkins, River Valley, Rossford, Shaw, Shelby, St. Mary's Memorial, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion, Wauseon, West Holmes.
DIVISION V, REGION 18
Archbold, Bluffton, Clearview, Coldwater, Delta, Eastwood, Edison, Elmwood , Fredericktown, Genoa, Highland, Huron, Indian Lake, Keystone, Lake, Liberty Center, Liberty-Benton, North Union, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Marion Pleasant, Port Clinton, Spencerville, Swanton, Defiance Tinora, Willard.
DIVISION VI, REGION 22
Black River, Bucyrus, Carey, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Columbia Station Columbia, Columbus Grove, Ashland Crestview, Evergreen, Fairview, Hicksville, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Mapleton, Margaretta, West Salem Northwestern, Oberlin, Ottawa Hills, Patrick Henry, Paulding, Riverdale, Seneca East, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Wellington, Western Reserve, Woodmore, Wynford.
DIVISION VII, REGION 26
Ada, Antwerp, Arcadia, Arlington, Ayersville, Tiffin Calvert, Cardinal Stritch, Cory-Rawson, Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Gibsonburg, Hardin Northern, Hilltop, Delphos Jefferson, Leipsic, Lima Central Catholic, McComb , Sycamore Mohawk, Montpelier, North Baltimore, North Central, Pandora-Gilboa, Lima Perry, Ridgedale, Ridgemont, Delphos St. John's, Fremont St. Joseph , Upper Scioto Valley, Vanlue, Waynesfield-Goshen.
