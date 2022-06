Sometimes, a new team can take a few games to get acclimated to their new opponents and surroundings. For the El Dorado Walnuts, that took about a week. The Walnuts, in only their fourth game as a franchise, dropped 26 runs in the 26-12 win over McPherson on Monday night, finishing the game in only seven innings.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO