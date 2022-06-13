ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NEWS CONFERENCE: State and Hartford officials talk about impact of reduced car tax

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCT lawmakers talk about possible agreement on gun control. Connecticut’s governor announced an expansion of a first of its...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Connecticut Public

U.S. Census approves Connecticut request for nine planning regions, but opinions differ on the impact

Connecticut abolished its county government in 1960, making it difficult to get regional census data for the state. Now, the U.S. Census Bureau has approved a request by Connecticut to use the state’s nine planning regions as county-equivalents. Some observers said the move would enable the state to access more federal funds. Others warned that it might be unworkable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 11,000; Positivity Rate Above 8%

The state has surpassed a gruesome milestone of 11,000 COVID-19 deaths among Connecticut residents. "Connecticut was hit hard in the first few months of the pandemic, but we have done everything we can to keep people safe from the very real impacts following different waves and variants," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
WTNH

Gun safety advocates highlight updates to Conn.’s ‘red flag’ law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Ned Lamont joined gun safety advocates Tuesday morning to highlight recent changes to Connecticut’s ‘red flag’ law. The law makes it easier for police to seize weapons and for family members to request legal intervention when a person poses […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Diesel Tax Hike in July Will Impact People in Connecticut

Amidst skyrocketing fuel prices, an increased tax rate on diesel fuel was announced Wednesday. Beginning July 1, the diesel tax will rise by nine cents per gallon in Connecticut. That brings the existing diesel fuel tax to 49 cents per gallon, representing a 23% increase. Rolling through a Southington truck...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Politics State#Ct
ctnewsjunkie.com

Senate Gun Compromise Could Reduce Illegal Guns in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT – A bipartisan agreement on national gun policies struck by Senate negotiators over the weekend could reduce the flow of illegal guns to Connecticut from states with less stringent laws, U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said Monday. The state’s U.S. senators provided the broad strokes...
HARTFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Ricketts nixes Connecticut appearance amid protests

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, co-chair of the Republican Governors Association has canceled his planned appearance in Connecticut on Tuesday at a fundraising event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. Liz Kurantowicz, Stefanowski’s senior advisor, said Monday that Ricketts “had a scheduling conflict” and cannot attend. The event,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Files Deceptive Advertising Claim Against Hefty

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Hefty violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by claiming their Hefty Recycling Bags were compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. The lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court says the trash bags are not recyclable and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

Connecticut hospital halts surgeries, redirects to ASC due to staff shortages

Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., redirected a majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to its ASC on June 9 due to staffing shortages. Outpatient surgeries were sent to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center in Enfield, Conn. Inpatient surgeries were directed...
STAFFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Connecticut jacks up diesel fuel tax by 23%

Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark D. Boughton announced that his office has approved a 49.2-cent per gallon hike in the cost of diesel fuel, an increase of roughly 23%. In a letter to state lawmakers, Boughton cited that state required his office to “to calculate the applicable tax rate...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy