Mandatory face masks scrapped in Manx healthcare settings
The mandatory wearing of face masks in health care setting on the Isle of Man has been scrapped. Manx Care said the move was in line with the withdrawal of guidance by...www.bbc.co.uk
The mandatory wearing of face masks in health care setting on the Isle of Man has been scrapped. Manx Care said the move was in line with the withdrawal of guidance by...www.bbc.co.uk
It’s time for America to follow, I sick of going to Drs or dental office & not being able to understand, what they are mumbling under the mask, it’s especially hard if you are hearing impaired!
People should be outraged about our borders being open and this president not doing anything about it it is a treasonous act!
Comments / 10