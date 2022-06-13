Thunder trading No. 30 pick, future seconds to Nuggets for JaMychal Green

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One figured that the Oklahoma City Thunder would not be keeping all of their first-round picks considering they already had the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the 2022 NBA draft. Therefore, the No. 30 pick became expendable for possible trades.

On Monday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will send the No. 30 pick and two future second-round picks to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for big man JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds and he is a career 36.6% shooter from deep so he brings a stretch-4 ability to the Thunder on the offensive end of the floor. He is expected to exercise his $8.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season which means Oklahoma City has $31 million in cap space to absorb Green’s salary.

Still in the middle of their rebuild, the Thunder will have to look at Green as their veteran presence for the rest of the younger guys on the roster. He has 49 games of playoff experience while playing for the Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Los Angeles Clippers.