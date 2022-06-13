ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 3 days ago
Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've...

1520 The Ticket

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If you Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They are the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, tires can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phrases#Dialect
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

On the trail of Minnesota’s past

Writers Rising Up, the Eden Prairie non-profit organization promoting writers who portray place, natural habitats, and wetlands in their work, is seeking submissions from children over the summer. “Beat the Bushes, Poke Around” will focus on creative ways for kids to experience the mid-1800s when the writer Elizabeth Fries Ellet visited Minnesota in 1852. For more [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 16, 2022

Fish are moving out of the shallows and transitioning to early summer patterns. While walleye anglers continue to have success using minnows, leeches and crawlers have become nearly as productive. Please note that flooding remains an issue at Voyageurs National Park. Anyone traveling to the park should call ahead for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Lady Gaga Visits Small Town Wisconsin

File this under the most random thing you will read today. It is pretty cool though! Lady Gaga spent time in Wisconsin recently. We have had some big time celebrities in our neck of the woods throughout the years so this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Television and movie star Katie Lowes was in downtown Duluth recently filming a Christmas movie!
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

