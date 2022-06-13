ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Curtis Fest Artisan Fair

By Sacramento Magazine
Sacramento Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says summer like a festive community gathering in a big, shady park, and...

www.sacmag.com

Sacramento Magazine

Jumbleberry Pie Returns

Last summer’s extreme heat had a most unfortunate effect for a local pie shop: It caused the failure of the cane berry crop, forcing Real Pie Company to remove its famous Jumbleberry Pie from the lineup for many months. But with the recent return of berries to markets, Jumbleberry Pie will make a comeback to the menu on Saturday, June 18. The pie features a flaky butter crust stuffed with sweet blackberries, raspberries, cherries and wild blueberries. A star-shaped cutout in the top crust reveals the jumble of beautiful berries within. It’s the perfect summer pie. Jumbleberry Pie (and other pies as well) are available at Real Pie Company’s Sacramento store (2425 24th St.) and at Nugget Markets in West Sac, Elk Grove, Davis, Vacaville, El Dorado Hills and Roseville. (916) 838-4007; www.realpiecompany.com.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Two Artists’ Work at Natsoulas Gallery

If you could do with an art fix—and who doesn’t appreciate a colorful, peaceful, thought-provoking distraction now and then?—consider rolling across the causeway to Davis and visit the John Natsoulas Gallery. There, through July 23, you can peruse works by two artists whose creations are worth a...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Folsom to begin enforcing state composting mandate on July 1 | Need to Know

FOLSOM, Calif. — On July 1, the city of Folsom is launching its Organics Recycling Program to comply with the new state law requiring organic food waste to be composted. In 2016, the state passed SB13-83 requiring residents and businesses to recycle organic waste. The new state law was designed in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to Cal Recycle, starting in 2022, all cities and counties that provide trash services are required "to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses."
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Roseville Aquatics Complex opens recreation pool, slide still not open

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, the recreation pool at the Roseville Aquatics Complex is open, according to Roseville Parks and Recreation. Reservations are no longer needed and both the competition pool and recreation pool are open. The new slide, called Otter run, and spray ground will not be open. According to the city, a few more weeks are needed to complete construction.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Crumbl Cookies opening cookie and ice cream shop in Fairfield on Friday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crumbl Cookies is introducing Fairfield to its more-than 200 unique rotating flavors of ice cream, cookies and other treats on Friday starting at 8 a.m. Owners Brad and Laura Bengerter will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 5089 Business Center Drive, Fairfield location on Thursday at 12 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, CA
rosevilletoday.com

🎡 Roseville countdown to upcoming Placer County Fair

Celebrate what makes Placer County special June 23-26 Roseville, Calif. – Heart-racing carnival rides, deep-fried corn dogs, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, family-fun pig races and hip-swaying live music. They’re all part of the Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 23 and continues through Sunday,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks. The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.
ROSEVILLE, CA
visityolo.com

Celebrate Yolo's Growers & Farmworkers Festival In Woodland

Celebrate Yolo’s Growers & Farmworkers Festival In Woodland. Dinner on Main, the City of Woodland, and Woodland’s food and agriculture partners invite our community to celebrate its growers, ranchers, and farmworkers – the faces of Woodland’s The Food Front – at the Yolo Growers & Farmworkers.
WOODLAND, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Twin Rivers Unified Selling Vacant Property

The Twin Rivers Unified School District is selling a vacant 8.21-acre parcel in the Hamptons neighborhood of north Natomas. The school district has owned the rectangular-shaped, undeveloped parcel at 891 Greg Thatch Circle since 2010 when the property title was transferred from the former Rio Linda Union High School District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Clover Valley in Rocklin closer to preserving 487 acres in perpetuity

Archaeological, Ecological, & Recreational Treasure in Rocklin. Rocklin, Calif. – Approximately 487 acres of open space might be saved forever due to recent actions taken by the Placer County Board of Supervisors, William Jessup University and Placer Land Trust. The property commonly known as Clover Valley, located in Rocklin,...
ROCKLIN, CA
capitolweekly.net

Memorial service set for Vic Fazio

The public is invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” for former California Congressman Vic Fazio, who died of cancer on March 16 at the age of 79. The event will take place on Friday, June 17, from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the UC Davis Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts.
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento Magazine

25 Ideas for Summer Fun in Sacramento

Sacramento is not out of the COVID woods completely, but the path back to normal is clearing, and that means it’s time to fill the summer calendar with fun. Luckily, the region is teeming with options. Previously canceled events like the California State Fair, Great American Triathlon and Concerts in the Park are back on, and venues large and small, both indoor and out, are humming again. Sacramento’s summer couldn’t look better.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Ready To Change The World?’: Popular East Sacramento Butcher Shop Debuts Meat Vending Machine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It started as out-of-the-box thinking. Eric Veldman-Miller, the owner of V. Miller Meats in East Sacramento, was just looking for ways to reach more customers. “We wanted to expand our hours,” Miller explains. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.” A variety of factors, from staffing shortages to rising costs of supplies and a customer base heading back into the office after working from home, led him to think differently. “Over the last 6-8 months, we were seeing less and less of these people and we missed them,” Miller said. “So what we were able to do was, with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Untouched wildland to be preserved in Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County. The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

