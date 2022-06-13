Curtis Fest Artisan Fair

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It started as out-of-the-box thinking. Eric Veldman-Miller, the owner of V. Miller Meats in East Sacramento, was just looking for ways to reach more customers. “We wanted to expand our hours,” Miller explains. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.” A variety of factors, from staffing shortages to rising costs of supplies and a customer base heading back into the office after working from home, led him to think differently. “Over the last 6-8 months, we were seeing less and less of these people and we missed them,” Miller said. “So what we were able to do was, with...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO