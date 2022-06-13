ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Always Wanted to Carry Concealed? Permit Training Class Coming Up

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
If you want to carry your weapon concealed in Louisiana you still have to have a permit. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a one-day Concealed Carry Permit class this...

Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening. The two men live in Lafayette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mom named temporary curator of Lafayette man in right-to-life case to 'move things along'

After months of delays in a right-to-life case that's gained national attention, a Lafayette mom on Thursday won temporary legal guardianship over her son. Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who presides over the case in Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court, named Joshua Barras' mother, Kelly Barras, the temporary curator and his wife, Maegan Adkins Barras, as the temporary under-curator — a reversal of their original roles — in the Thursday hearing.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pride Festival Planned For The Small Town of Mamou

There's a first time for everything. The historic Hotel Cazan in Downtown Mamou has announced that it will host the first-ever Pride Festival in the small Cajun town. The event starts on June 17 at 2 p.m. and lasts until June 18 at 10 p.m.F. Festivities will kick off Friday...
MAMOU, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Teenage Snoball Stand CEO From Louisiana Gets Support from His Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Offensive’ Flavor

A teenage snoball stand owner from Louisiana is apologizing after receiving backlash over a flavor that some deemed offensive. Zein Clayton has made headlines for being a teenager with the #1 snoball in Louisiana. Clayton says he opened The Meltdown Snoballs while isolated during the pandemic. The Brusly teen has since grown his business, quickly becoming a local favorite.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

4th of July Events Happening Around Acadiana

The 4th of July is coming up and if you are looking for a way to celebrate the holiday we have a list of events that are happening around Acadiana. Here are some of the 4th of July events around Acadiana:. Scott:. The City of Scott will host its first...
SCOTT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed June 14 While Walking on LA 308

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed June 14 While Walking on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 15, 2022, that on June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Ignace Lane. Maurice Scardino, 18, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Acadia, according to preliminary investigations. Following the collision with Scardino, the GMC exited the roadway to the left and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop.
CUT OFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

