Always Wanted to Carry Concealed? Permit Training Class Coming Up

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed June 14 While Walking on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 15, 2022, that on June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Ignace Lane. Maurice Scardino, 18, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Acadia, according to preliminary investigations. Following the collision with Scardino, the GMC exited the roadway to the left and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop.

CUT OFF, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO