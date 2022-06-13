Local Mom 'Whoops' T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Pickleball

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers didn't stand a chance.

PITTSBURGH -- You gotta love the summer months when headlines are slow and the news we all want starts to creep into our daily cycle. This week, that news is a local Pittsburgh mom "whooping" the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers in a game of pickleball after teaming up with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

All we know about the local mom is her name is Meg, and she was serving up some serious heat on the pickleball court. This analysis from T.J. Watt comes after Meg and Fitzpatrick defeated he and Alex Highsmith.

Meg's daughter shared the above screengrab on social media of her mom with the three Steelers. Or, as she called Fitzpatrick, "the one in the green shirt."

"So I rolled up to North Park tonight to jump in a pickup pickle ball game. Started playing with these guys. Had no idea who they were. Last game the guy in the green shirt and I whooped the other too. Then everyone else there wanted to take our photo…"

