Delta, OH

Delta Middle School announces honors

By Swanton Enterprise
 3 days ago

Delta Middle School is proud to announce that the following students have received recognition for their efforts during 4th quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. First honors requires a 3.5-4.0 grade point average. A 3.0-3.499 grade point average is needed for second honors. *Denotes a student received all As....

