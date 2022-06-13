ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Swanton Rotary announces scholarship recipients

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 3 days ago

The Rotary Club of Swanton has announced this year’s Rotary Foundation Scholarship recipients. They include Ashley...

www.swantonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Sheffler resigns as Eastwood school board member

PEMBERVILLE – A longtime Eastwood Local Schools school board member has stepped down. The board on Monday accepted the resignation of Sherri Sheffler. Sheffler was elected to the board in November 2009 and said in an April 2021 interview that the upcoming November elections would be the last time she would seek to maintain her seat on the board.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton 2022 Fireworks Fest To Be Held At Memorial Park

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH- After moving the show, from Swanton High School, discussions began with Faith Lutheran to allow use of a portion of their property for the show. The Village understands Faith Lutheran’s reasons for allowing only a certain portion of their property for use. As time went on, it became apparent that said location permitted for use would not work to shoot off the existing show.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BG Chamber welcomes new businesses with double ribbon cutting

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its first ever Double Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique and Floriana’s, both located in downtown Bowling Green. Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique, located at 190 S. Main St., offers handmade jewelry as well...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swanton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
swantonenterprise.com

Evergreen Board approves new principal

At a special meeting June 7, the Evergreen Local Board of Education approved a new middle school principal. The Board voted to offer a two-year administrative contract to Lucas Burkholder. It is effective Aug. 1. Burkholder had been teaching science at Evergreen High School. The opening at the middle school...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Church Of Christ Hosting Annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru

On Saturday, June 18th, the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ (located at the corner of Clinton and Elm Streets in Downtown Wauseon) will be hosting their annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru. The event begins at 10:00 am on Saturday morning and continues until the supplies of home baked shortcake, freshly...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
13abc.com

Crosby Festival of the Arts returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Crosby Festival of Arts is back in Toledo next weekend. According to Toledo GROWs, the festival will take place at the Toledo Botanical Garden and is known as Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival. The event will kick off on June 24 and run through June 26 and is celebrating its 56th year.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee City Schools Recognize Retirees For Combined 300-Plus Years Of Service

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee City Schools Board of Education recognized all of the 2021-22 retirees and mentioned their accomplishments with the district. During the June 6 school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Steve Lee recognized Mary Bottoni, the retiring director of transportation and food service, who began her tenure with Maumee City Schools in August 2001.
MAUMEE, OH
Beacon

Luke Sutter is VP, Chief Lending Officer at GenoaBank

GENOA — GenoaBank, a locally owned, independent, community bank, has announced Luke Sutter’s appointment as Executive Vice President – Chief Lending Officer. “Since joining GenoaBank, Luke has been an invaluable part of our mission to serve the greater good with values-driven banking and lending services. In his new role, bank customers will benefit from his background and commitment to best in class customer service,” said Martin P. Sutter, GenoaBank’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We are excited to expand Luke’s role in the operation of the region’s leading community bank.” Sutter has led the bank’s Commercial Lending Department since April 2019. In the new and expanded role, he will oversee the bank’s consumer banking functions, including retail banking, mortgage and consumer. His professional background in commercial banking and portfolio management aligns with the mission of the bank to help grow and expand businesses within the markets of Northwest Ohio.
GENOA, OH
fcnews.org

Swanton dental practice changes name

A longtime Swanton dental office is getting a name change. Dental Heath Associates will become Believe Dental Care following an ownership change. The new owners, Dr. Joe Brennan and Dr. Alison Johnson, are familiar faces to patients. “When you don’t know who to believe, believe in yourselves.” This was the...
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Swanton Rotary Foundation
13abc.com

Books vandalized at neighborhood lending library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo girl’s Girl Scout project was vandalized over the weekend. Sarah Zadrazil’s daughter, Bella, built a lending library so community members could enjoy a good read and was sad to see that someone took the books she collected and ripped out all the pages.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Public Schools cancels Wednesday summer school at Beverly Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have canceled Wednesday summer school classes at Beverly Elementary School. District officials noted that the south Toledo school building has no air conditioning and temperatures are predicted to possibly reach 100 degrees. TPS offers Summer Success Extended Learning opportunities for students in...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 6-16-22

06/08/2022 Coral D Long to Alan Fisher and Mindi Fisher, 315 3rd Street, $120,000. 06/07/2022 Danny F Pittman and Beverly S Pittman to Anthony L Gruber, 17880 West State Route 105, $245,000. Catawba Township. 06/06/2022 Bear Creek Land Company to Charles E Pluto and Stacey E Pluto, 3941 & 3955...
PORT CLINTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
mlivingnews.com

Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months. Fans of the classic songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival will be treated to a concert by Creedence Revived, the world’s most popular CCR tribute band, on Friday, July 29. Featuring classics like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more, the show will begin at 7pm with a performance by Lee Warren Band. Creedence Revived will take the stage at 8:30pm. Tickets cost $20 per person.
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners. Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton, located in Michigan's Ottawa County, is also known as the Walleye Capital of the World. It is situated on the bank of the Portage River in the Lake Erie area. With a population of approximately 6,000, Port Clinton is a port city filled with a mix of different ethnicities and some of the most incredible attractions.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside a local McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring a local McDonald’s. Inspectors said the restaurant at Collingwood and Dorr has mice. A Toledo-Lucas County health Department inspector went to the McDonald’s on June 7, on a complaint of mice in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack and there were no traps in the facility during the inspection.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy