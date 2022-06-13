Swanton Rotary announces scholarship recipients

GENOA — GenoaBank, a locally owned, independent, community bank, has announced Luke Sutter’s appointment as Executive Vice President – Chief Lending Officer. “Since joining GenoaBank, Luke has been an invaluable part of our mission to serve the greater good with values-driven banking and lending services. In his new role, bank customers will benefit from his background and commitment to best in class customer service,” said Martin P. Sutter, GenoaBank’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We are excited to expand Luke’s role in the operation of the region’s leading community bank.” Sutter has led the bank’s Commercial Lending Department since April 2019. In the new and expanded role, he will oversee the bank’s consumer banking functions, including retail banking, mortgage and consumer. His professional background in commercial banking and portfolio management aligns with the mission of the bank to help grow and expand businesses within the markets of Northwest Ohio.

GENOA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO