$8.2M East Warren streetscape construction begins as latest Strategic Neighborhood Fund project kicks off

 3 days ago

$8.2M East Warren streetscape construction begins as the latest Strategic Neighborhood Fund project kicks off

  • Road to get safety and beautification upgrades, including Courville Plaza, that will help continue the revitalization of the commercial corridor.
  • 2 more streetscapes to also kick off this month on West Warren and Rosa Parks Blvd.

DETROIT – Construction has begun on the East Warren streetscape overhaul, helping to beautify this key stretch of road and continuing the series of improvements that the Strategic Neighborhood Fund is helping bring to the East Warren/Cadieux SNF area.

The $8.2 million East Warren makeover will help to further position the stretch between Cadieux and 3 Mile as the next destination corridor for new businesses and restaurants. The project is expected to be completed in early May of next year. The SNF plan, which was unveiled in March 2021, also includes new housing, businesses, parks, and more.

Streetscape overhauls are a central piece of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund’s plan to improve 10 neighborhoods across the city and in every council district. The purpose of the streetscape program is to create resident-focused streets that better serve and attract businesses and families and spark community development, helping to get vacant storefronts occupied and the commercial corridor bustling again. The new streetscape will feature all-new sidewalks and road pavement, crosswalks, bike lanes, pedestrian islands, on-street parking, enhanced transit stops, and more.

As part of the work, a $1.5 million Courville Parking Plaza will be created on Courville Street. When completed later this year, the plaza will bring a unique new amenity to East Warren. The plaza will not only help activate the new streetscape but will serve as a valuable asset to the corridor’s rebounding retail and commercial spaces. The plaza will provide enough parking to support these businesses without overwhelming the corridor with parking lots and will double as a venue for public events that will help draw the community together.

Throughout the planning process, Mayor Mike Duggan and representatives from the Planning & Development and Public Works departments met with residents and the neighborhood. stakeholders to gather their input and allow them to decide on the final design for the project. The community made it clear that they wanted the streetscape to be well-maintained and safer to cross East Warren, right-size parking in the area, as well as restore walkability to shops and restaurants in the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BqvW_0g9Ls59i00
The East Warren streetscape will improve the commercial corridor’s walkability and beauty.

Two other streetscape projects are expected to kick off this month, including the $8.8 million West Warren makeover between Southfield Freeway and Mettetal Street in the SNF neighborhood of Warrendale/Cody Rouge in District 7. The roadway will be reduced from four lanes of traffic to three and will see safety and on-street parking improvements, new sidewalks, crosswalks, enhanced transit stops, new signage and signal upgrades, site furnishings, street lighting, and landscaping. DPW is coordinating with Wayne County to extend the resurfacing of West Warren to Greenfield Road.

The other will be Rosa Parks Boulevard between Atkinson and West Grand Boulevard. Though not in an SNF neighborhood, the $8.8 million project will still include bike lanes, bus islands, signal upgrades, sidewalk improvements, new lighting, landscaping, road resurfacing and marking, site furnishings, and more. It is expected to be completed early next year.

To date, six other SNF streetscape projects have been completed in neighborhoods across the city: McNichols, Livernois, Bagley, Kercheval, Conant, and Grand River.

Earlier this month, DPW announced that it was kicking off $70 million in roadwork this summer that will see 65 miles of major and residential roads repaved, in addition to the three streetscapes beginning this month. Among major thoroughfares getting upgrades this year include Evergreen, Harper, Meyers, Mt. Elliott, Oakman Boulevard, and West Vernor. Most of the residential streets will be paved by City crews, and contractors will tackle the major roads. All contracts awarded through the City’s procurement process will require that a majority of the work is performed by Detroit residents.

The SNF initiative was launched in 2014 in three neighborhoods and expanded to seven more in 2018. With the expansion came investments of $5 million each from seven corporations (American Axle, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Chemical Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Flagstar Bank, Huntington Bank, and the Penske Corporation – with Chemical and Huntington since merging). Each organization partnered with a specific neighborhood, and the City works with Invest Detroit to get deals done and investments made. So far, SNF has raised $59 million for the effort. Along with the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund and Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, the funds support the revitalization of neighborhoods and preserving or building new affordable housing. The fund is focused on four areas: streetscape improvements, commercial corridor development, park improvements, and single-family housing stabilization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y32Jb_0g9Ls59i00
Protected bike lanes, new lighting and on-street parking are just a few of the amenities to come. 

Link to additional renderings and presentation about the project here: https://detroitmigov.app.box.com/s/3rez4lucms39jk2ovkspmkd5k38h839f

Mike Duggan
Detroit, Michigan

