UFC

Undefeated Ian Garry draws Gabe Green at UFC 276 on July 2

By Farah Hannoun
 4 days ago
Ian Garry will face his sternest test in the UFC in July.

Garry takes on Gabe Green at UFC 276 on July 2 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was confirmed on Saturday’s UFC 275 broadcast after an initial report by Green’s management, Iridium Sports Agency.

Unbeaten in his professional MMA career, Garry (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has won his first two octagon bouts. After knocking out Jordan Williams at UFC 268, the former Cage Warriors welterweight champion defeated Darian Weeks at UFC 273 in April.

Since dropping his promotional debut in a short-notice fight against Daniel Rodriguez in May 2020, Green (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has rebounded with a decision win over Phil Rowe, followed by a second-round TKO of Yohan Lainesse at UFC on ESPN 35 in April.

With the addition, the UFC 276 lineup includes:

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
  • Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Robbie Lawler
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green
  • Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye
  • Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'It never stops hurting until we're back in this position again,' says Boston's Robert Williams III of Celtics' Finals loss

The Boston Celtics weren’t able to hang Banner 18 after losing Game 6 103-90 at TD Garden on Friday night, and the team will likely look back on the missed opportunity with regret for a long time, at least according to Boston big man Robert Williams III. “It doesn’t stop hurting,” said Williams after the game. “Honestly, it never stops hurting until we’re back in this position again, starting with the beginning of the season.”
BOSTON, MA
