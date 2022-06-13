ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Always Wanted to Carry Concealed? Permit Training Class Coming Up

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to carry your weapon concealed in Louisiana you still have to have a permit. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a one-day Concealed Carry Permit class this...

talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening. The two men live in Lafayette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Why is Louisiana Shipping Kids to Out of State Detention Centers?

Louisiana currently has 111 jails and 18 juvenile detention centers spread out across the state. Seems like there's plenty of space to lock up folks who run afoul of the law, but sometimes things don't work like that. For example: If you're under 18 and get arrested in Plaquemine Parish Louisiana, you could get shipped 400 miles away to Dothan, Alabama to serve your time.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

JDPSO Arrested Lake Charles Fugitive

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested fugitive Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles, LA, for his involvement in the theft of items from a residence on January 03, 2019. Joseph and two others were hired to pack up and move the contents of a residence on Maverick Street,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Eunice, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Eunice, LA
West Side Journal

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area

Three Louisiana Men Cited For Oyster Violations for Allegedly Taking Oysters from an Unapproved Polluted Area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 13, 2022, that on June 10, 2022, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Lafourche Parish. Marco Dominguez-Aguilar, 21, Daniel...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KATC News

Lafayette Juneteenth events start today

The SWLA Juneteenth Festival begins today. Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy