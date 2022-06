It appearing from the bill which is sworn to and filed in this cause, that the defendant, STEPHEN WAYNE JONES, JR., is a Non-Resident of the State of Tennessee, it is therefore ordered that he enter his appearance herein on or before July 14, 2022 and plead, answer or demur to Petitioner’s bill, or the same will be taken for confessed as to the bill filed against him and set for hearing ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published in The Robertson County Connection for four consecutive weeks.

SPRINGFIELD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO