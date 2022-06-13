WATCH: Colchester seniors sing 'You've Got A Friend' during 2022 graduation ceremony

The Museum of Everyday Life in Glover is a uniquely Vermonty marvel. It mounts just a single exhibit each year, but for the whole year. It's free, though donations are welcome. It's unlocked and unstaffed; visitors are instructed to turn on the lights when they arrive and, if no one else is there, shut them off when they leave. The building, a big white time-worn barn, is unheated and uncooled — dress accordingly. The place has a distinct "cheap art" aesthetic on par with the Bread and Puppet Museum up the road. That's no coincidence; founder Clare Dolan is a Bread and Puppet Theater veteran.

