ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Shop ‘Til You Drop At This Monthly Antiques Market In Cumming

By Jack Rattenbury
secretatlanta.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteeped in history, The Lakewood 400 Antiques Market is a beloved ATL monthly tradition. The renowned antiques market has been going on for over twenty years. Previously located at the at the old Southeastern Fair Grounds in Atlanta, the market can now be found in Cumming on the third...

secretatlanta.co

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Pick Your Own Flowers At This Enchanting Flower Field In McDonough

Summer looks blooming marvelous on this u-pick farm in McDonough. Southern Belle Farm has become one of Atlanta’s favorite outings, with special events, seasonal takeovers, and so much more on offer throughout the year. In the summer months, their beautiful flower field is the perfect spot to pick yourself your very own cup of flowers to take home as a souvenir.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hot Wheels Legends Tour to make stop at Buford Walmart

Locals have a chance to experience the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour for just a four-hour span on Saturday, June 18. Walmart located at 3250 Sardis Church Road in Buford will play host to the event from 8 a.m. until noon and will feature the search for the real life custom car that could become the next Hot Wheels die cast toy car.
BUFORD, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Cumming, GA
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Enterprise

New restaurants come to Watkinsville and Oconee

The bright colors and hanging disco balls of White Tiger Deluxe give off a fun and whimsy vibe. Even bathrooms have their own disco lights and music. “[That’s] is how we wanted the space to feel,” said Melinda Edwards, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Ken. “The restaurant ended up looking shockingly like our own home, so it feels like you are visiting our home when you walk through the doors.”
WATKINSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Til#Food Drink#Atl
AccessAtlanta

Best places to have an outdoor wedding in Atlanta

From historic estates to classic landscapes, Atlanta’s neighborhoods offer unique outdoor wedding venues to fit your budget. Here’s a selection of some of the best venues to commemorate your love around Atlanta with nature in the backdrop:. Dockside at Piedmont Park . Stand beside the quiet intown escape of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a wonderfully cosmopolitan metropolis and features foods from every corner of the globe, including Greece. Greek cuisine revolves around the Mediterranean Triad of grains, olives, and wine – three things I know I can’t get enough of!. While you may be able to find a gyro...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
accesswdun.com

PepsiCo opens new warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, held a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning for a new $8.5 million, 172,000 square foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce. The distribution center, located at the corner of Ridgeway Church Road and Yarbrough Ridgeway Road, will create 50 new jobs for the region,...
COMMERCE, GA
secretatlanta.co

New Pupuseria Pop-Up Opens In Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall

The husband and wife dream-team, Ken and Jeannette Flores-Katz have opened up a brand new concept in Ponce City Market. Buenos Dias Cafe pays homage to Jeannette’s Salvadoran heritage and specializes in pupusas, corn tortillas stuffed with one or more savory meat, cheese and vegetable fillings. Right now, they’re...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Super Sweet Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Will Soon Take Over Piedmont Park

Savor the flavors of all the best ice cream hotspots in the ATL at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The twelfth iteration of this beloved festival is returning to Piedmont Park, celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat, ice cream!. There will be an unbeatable selection of ice creams from Atlanta’s...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Highly-Rated Bridgerton Experience Will Be Unveiled In Atlanta This Summer

The wait is finally over, “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” is coming to Atlanta! Take note and make haste, esteemed Atlantans, because tickets to this glamorous experience will be released on Thursday, June 23rd at 11 a.m. EDT. So be sure to join the waitlist for priority access to secure your invitation as soon as they become available to the public.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy