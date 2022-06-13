JUST IN: Georgia Flips MONSTER Offensive Lineman from Penn State

Joshua Miller, a three-star offensive linemen in the 2023 class has decided to flip his commitment from Penn State.

In the midst of the biggest recruiting month this offseason, programs around the country are working hard to get as many of the nation's top prospects on college campuses this month.

With the ever-changing outlook on how business is conducted in the recruiting industry, coaches are starting to notice that summer visits are the new normal in college football. Without the stress and time commitment of the regular season, coaches can spend more time recruiting talent and spending time with them on campus.

The work of Georgia's coaching staff is already bearing fruit as the Bulldogs have flipped Joshua Miller from Penn State. Miller, a current three-star according to 247Sports' talent composite, pledged to the Nittany Lions in December of 2021.

Following a visit to Athens, Georgia, in June, offensive line coach Stacy Searels has landed the verbal pledge from the Colonial Heights, Virginia, native. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Miller projects as an interior lineman at the next level. He joins Bo Hughley and RyQueze McElderry as the only three currently committed offensive linemen in Georgia's 2023 class.

Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that it was Miller's development over this past offseason that sealed Georgia's pursuit of him. Miller has reportedly lost nearly 30 pounds in-between visits to the classic city.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

