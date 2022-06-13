ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'There Was Clearly A Calculation' - Robbie Fowler On How Liverpool Have Managed The Situation With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtXai_0g9LiSug00

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has complimented the club in the way it goes about its business around contracts and transfers.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has complimented the club on the way it goes about its business around contracts and transfers.

The 47-year-old was speaking in his column in The Mirror when he spoke about how they have managed the contract situations of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / PA Images

"But what impresses me about the thinking at Anfield, is nothing is done in haste. Everything is analysed, decisions are made with planning over years, not months.

"There was clearly a calculation they could get Mane and Salah to play this season without agreeing new contracts and NOT down tools. It worked, it has been one of their best-ever seasons.

"But there have been calculations. If they give Mane the money they have to give it to Salah, and then van Dijk and Alisson and everyone else too."

Fowler also believes replacing Mane with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez also makes perfect business sense and Liverpool have the type of model in place regarding recruitment that Manchester United should be looking to follow.

"You can see the thinking with Darwin Nunez. Mane is 30, he’s 22. Selling Mane could raise around £40m, and Nunez cost £80m. BUT. And this is a significant but.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2J7l_0g9LiSug00

IMAGO / PA Images

"He’ll most likely be on less than half the wages Mane was asking for. Which over the course of a five-year contract could save them ALL of that extra £40m. On top of that, it doesn’t break the wage structure.

"Looking at it that way, replacing a 30-year-old with a 22-year-old whilst keeping your financial house in order is a bloody good win for Liverpool…and it’s something United must follow."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alisson
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sports#Mirror#Manchester United#Imago Pa Images
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United will allow 26-year-old to leave after almost seven years at the club

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have already departed the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his own targets ahead of the new season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the majority of the Manchester United squad can have no complaints if they’re asked to leave the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Darwin Núñez to Wear Number 27 for Liverpool

The number Divock Origi made famous at Anfield didn’t stay vacant for very long, with new signing Darwin Núñez choosing to take on the weight of the Belgian’s number 27 shirt after the Uruguayan striker signed for the Reds in a deal that could reach £85M.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy