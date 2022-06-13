Odds for Christian McCaffrey to Win Comeback Player of the Year

CMC is bound to have a big year in 2022.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is doing everything he can to get back to being the reliable workhorse that we all once knew him to be, even seeking out advice from former NFL star Marshall Faulk.

In the two years that Matt Rhule has been on the job, McCaffrey has played in just ten games.

In 2020, he went down with an ankle injury early in the season against Tampa Bay which landed him on injured reserve. In his first game back, he didn't miss a beat and went for two touchdowns on the day against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, at the end of the game, he exited with a shoulder injury which put him back on the shelf. Right as he was about to come back from that injury, a quad injury popped up and the team decided to just shut him down for the season considering they were out of the playoff race.

Last year, McCaffrey pulled up mid-run with a hamstring on a Thursday night game in Houston, landing him on injured reserve. Fast forward to late November and McCaffrey went back on IR with a season-ending ankle injury.

If healthy, it's safe to say McCaffrey should be front and center for the Comeback Player of the Year award. According to VegasInsider.com, he is tied for the fourth-best odds to win the award at +900 alongside New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

In the last full season McCaffrey played, he became the third player in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

Comeback Player of the Year Odds via VegasInsider:

Derrick Henry +300, Jameis Winston +500, Daniel Jones +750, Michael Thomas +900, Christian McCaffrey +900, Marcus Mariota +1400, Chase Young +1400, Mitchell Trubisky +1400, Deshaun Watson +1600, J.K. Dobbins +1600, Baker Mayfield +1800, Allen Robinson +2000, Juju Smith-Schuster +2000, Cam Akers +2200, Travis Etienne +2500, Khalil Mack +2500, Odell Beckham +2800, D.J. Chark +3300, R obert Woods +3300, Danielle Hunter +3300, Tre'Davious White +3300, Marcus Peters +3300, Will Fuller +3300, James White +3300, Ryan Fitzpatrick +4000, Carl Lawson +4000, Raheem Mostert +4000, Darrell Henderson +5000, Chris Carson +5000.

