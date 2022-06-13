ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Wanted “Big Bird” Suspect Arrested After He’s Assaulted

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back on May 6th, we reported on a wanted suspect being searched for by Kennewick Police. Now, he's in custody after having been apparently beat up himself. Big Bird gets bounced and beaten over the weekend. The suspect, Jose Torres, was wanted earlier for at least two felony charges...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 1

Related
KEPR

Police arrest second suspect for alleged 2018 Kennewick murder

Kennewick, WA — Additional developments in the murder of a 18-year-old man have led detectives to obtain probable cause to arrest a second man for allegedly committing 1st Degree Murder in Kennewick in 2018. On October 26, 2018, 18-year-old Hunter Black was murdered in his home. The initial investigation...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic blocked on Summitview Ave in Yakima as officers try to arrest suspect for threats

YAKIMA, Wash. — Summitview Ave is shut down from N 16th Ave to N 24th Ave on Thursday evening as Yakima police officers work to bring a suspect into custody. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department (YPD), who confirmed that there is an ongoing incident that is closing thru-traffic on that seven-block stretch.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainier, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Crews gets trial date for narcotics charges

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man who police said allegedly pointed a laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter in April was arraigned this week on unrelated charges. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and driving under the influence following a two-vehicle collision that happened on Feb. 18. He pleaded not guilty, and a trial is set for Aug. 30.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bird#Police#Violent Crime#4th Ave
nbcrightnow.com

Summitview Ave was temporarily closed for standoff

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. The affected roads have been reopened and the man has been arrested. The Yakima Police Department is in an active standoff on Summitview Avenue. They have probable cause to arrest the suspect inside for threats of violence. Negotiators are trying to make contact, according...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back. A home just outside of Benton City was being rented...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
610KONA

Man Assaults Two Walla Walla Police Officers During Stolen Motorcycle Investigation

(Walla Walla, WA) — Two Walla Walla police officers were injured Tuesday after a struggle with an uncooperative suspect. It started around 4:45 pm when an officer contacted a male subject who was reported acting suspiciously while pushing a motorcycle in the 500 block of Pine Street. The officer was met with verbal aggression as he ran the license plate of the motorcycle. According to the officer, the male, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Romero of Walla Walla, became increasingly aggressive, closing distance on the officer, presenting a threatening stance and behavior. After learning he was being placed under arrest, Romero allegedly said “no I’m not” and rushed the officer again. As the officer put his arms up to keep distance from Romero, Romero pushed the officers’ hands away. Romero then retreated into the residence.
WALLA WALLA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Police Standoff on Summitview Avenue Closes Traffic

If you attempted to travel down Summitview Avenue between 24th and 16th Avenues anytime Thursday afternoon and early evening, you no-doubt encountered the need to divert your route. Yakima Police had that stretch of the popular east-west street cordoned off for several hours. Barricaded Suspect Holed-Up in Yakima Home on...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Police Arrest Woman After Multiple Shots Fired in Neighborhood

A woman is in custody after firing multiple shots at a neighbor on Monday in Yakima. Police responded to the 400 block of North 6th Avenue around 5 pm for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers reported that additional shots were heard. A caller reported that a woman fired several shots at a neighbor in an altercation. The female suspect allegedly fired at the neighbor's car. No one was injured in the shooting. The female suspect then went inside a neighboring residence.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA
kbnd.com

Public's Help Needed In Poaching Case

HERMISTON, OR -- OSP Fish and Wildlife need the public’s help to track down the owner of a vehicle connected to a 2021 eastern Oregon poaching incident. Investigators say the light-colored SUV was captured by an OSP mobile recorder but the license plate is un-readable. They believe the owner...
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy