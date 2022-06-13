Wanted “Big Bird” Suspect Arrested After He’s Assaulted

(Walla Walla, WA) — Two Walla Walla police officers were injured Tuesday after a struggle with an uncooperative suspect. It started around 4:45 pm when an officer contacted a male subject who was reported acting suspiciously while pushing a motorcycle in the 500 block of Pine Street. The officer was met with verbal aggression as he ran the license plate of the motorcycle. According to the officer, the male, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Romero of Walla Walla, became increasingly aggressive, closing distance on the officer, presenting a threatening stance and behavior. After learning he was being placed under arrest, Romero allegedly said “no I’m not” and rushed the officer again. As the officer put his arms up to keep distance from Romero, Romero pushed the officers’ hands away. Romero then retreated into the residence.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO