Hope House to close after three decades in Uppertown

In 1992, former school counselor Marian Soderberg was among a small group seeking resources for children dealing with grief and family separation. She picked up the phone to recruit Lutheran Community Services Northwest to the community.

Together, they eventually established Hope House in a donated space next door to Peace First Lutheran Church in Uppertown . Over three decades, it became a resource for children and families to get counseling, meet for supervised visits, get parental training and reconnect with each other.

The service will close by the end of June due to a lack of funding.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest will be using Hope House’s network to establish its first Santa for Seniors program outside of Washington state.

“I’m a person who embraces change, but does not ignore the pain of separating from something you’ve known for such a long time,” Soderberg said. “I am pleased that we’re transitioning to the program for seniors.”

Hope House was previously funded by a combination of grants, trusts, community fundraisers and contracts with an annual budget of around $300,000. This past year, it lost a third of its budget when state contracts were not renewed.

“The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division contracted Hope House for enhanced visitation services for families touched by foster care. However, due to budget constraints we had to discontinue that partnership,” Jake Sunderland, a spokesman for the department, said in an email to The Astorian.

“The Hope House was a valued partner in supporting families in the community and the Hope House helped families in Clatsop get strong and helped reunite children (experiencing) foster care with their families.”

Soderberg said losing the ability to host in-person fundraisers and their annual banquet during the coronavirus pandemic also had an impact.

David Duea, the president and CEO of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, said they realized funding for Hope House would be unsustainable around six months ago.

“We were trying to hang on, and as we were doing our new budget cycle there was just no sustainable revenue coming in. And so we had to make the painful decision,” Duea said. “We had 30 great years of working with kids and families, and now we’ll be working with seniors.”

Hope House was a small operation, but had a sizable impact. Since 2018, it has hosted over 500 sessions of therapy and other services, including supervised parental visits with foster children.

“We’re trusting that those services to children and families will be picked up by other community members,” Duea said.

Sheryl Redburn, Hope House’s lead counselor and program manager, said the space allowed her to adjust her methods to each child. Kids could make art or play basketball to get more comfortable during sessions.

“We already have a hard time having enough counseling for kids here. Not like we were like a miracle or anything, because we were always small, but I always felt excited about what we had because we could offer not just sitting there with a child but playing and doing. A lot of kids, that’s really important for them.” she said. “I’m sad to see that go and hope that there’s more in the community.”

Redburn said she’ll miss the family kinship placement program for people aging out of foster care. Working with Hope House, the foster youth would decide if they wanted to fully reconnect or just get access to names and family medical history. The service would research their connections and vet them before making contact.

One client was excited to have found people to sit on her side of the aisle during her wedding, Redburn said.

Hope House will be spending the rest of the month working to connect their remaining clients with family before the program shuts down.

Redburn has accepted a job at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, where she will apply what she learned about trauma and addiction during her decade with Hope House.

Staff are hopeful that other counseling programs and services will expand to fill the gap Hope House leaves for children and family care.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest will remain in the community at a different capacity by launching a Santa for Seniors program. The service organizes volunteers to visit isolated and homebound seniors, especially during holidays and birthdays, and served over 4,000 seniors in Washington state last year.

The organization seeks to expand to a national level, and has chosen Astoria as its first location outside of Washington. The expansion is funded by a $15 million donation from the Seattle-based William A. Looney Family Foundation.

“Lutheran Community Services Northwest has been there for over 30 years. And with closing Hope House, as painful as that was because we just didn’t have any funding for it, it just made sense,” Duea said. He added that he hopes to bring in more churches and faiths to the program.

“We love Astoria. We’ve had a presence there and with the closing of Hope House it just seemed like a natural progression,” he said.