Performing Arts

Theater Mu and the Jungle Co-Produce Cambodian Rock Band

By Samantha De Leon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jungle Theater and Theater Mu have collaborated to put their first co-production, of Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band, on the Jungle’s stage. Yee was set to become one of America's most-produced playwrights prior to the pandemic. Audiences can expect a story about family, Cambodian music, and the genocide of nearly...

