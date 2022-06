Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber, who recently disclosed his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the facial paralysis it causes, has postponed the remaining North American “Justice” tour dates originally set for June and July. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram tour page. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later...

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO