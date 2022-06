Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts On The Line Host: Cary Junior II Producers: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman Guests: Kefentse Chike, professor of African American history at Wayne State University; Ken Coleman, Detroit historian and journalist; Miss Juneteenth Robyn "Rosie" White of Redford Township, 6, and her mom, Kenya White, 45; Ken Carter, 36, of St. Clair Shores; and Detroiters Allisa Lamb, 45; Noel Milton, 23; Emerald Shaw, 33; and Bridget Wright, 66 Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit Email: ontheline@freepress.com ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO