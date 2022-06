“Where else are you going to find a movie market that literally doesn’t exist today that could be $1 billion in size in five years or so?” It’s been only four years since AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron made this bold claim about Saudi Arabia, speaking just months after the Kingdom had dramatically revealed that cinemas were to be allowed to open for the first time since the early 1980s.More from The Hollywood ReporterKarlovy Vary Fest Adds Documentary 'Lynch/Oz,' Three World Premieres to Complete LineupStudy: Streaming Subscription Growth in South Korea Slows Dramatically'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development...

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO