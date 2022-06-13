ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E99Vf_0g9LO2Dj00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
Us Weekly

Chrisley Knows Best’s Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Fraud Conviction: ‘This Fight Isn’t Over’

Backing her parents. Savannah Chrisley broke her silence over Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud conviction, promising to keep fighting amid her family's legal battle. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, asked her Instagram followers on Thursday, June 16, to “please be kind” before sharing her thoughts on her mom, 49, and dad’s recent legal troubles. […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN News

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The boy, later identified as Jalon James, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1-year-old critical after fall from third-story window on South Side

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story window on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago fire officials, the incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Lowe around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pritzker, Lightfoot to pitch Chicago as host of 2024 DNC

CHICAGO — For a city that’s been in the headlines for many of the wrong reasons, securing the 2024 DNC would be a big win for local officials and the local economy. On Friday during a face to face with Democratic party officials, Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot will pitch Chicago as host of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy