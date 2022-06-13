ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

All Yellowstone National Park entrances closed following ‘unprecedented’ rainfall

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Visitors in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park are being evacuated and all entrances into the park are closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions. The power is out throughout the park following “unprecedented” amounts of rainfall and flooding, according...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 3

Related
Post Register

Yellowstone closures affect Idaho Falls tourism

Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to dangerous flooding conditions, and Idaho Falls felt its direct effect. The park closed all entrances and evacuated more than 10,000 visitors. Some entrances could reopen as early as this weekend. However, with complete road and bridge failures, the park’s North Entrance will not reopen this season.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Island Park cleaning up after rain causes massive flooding

ISLAND PARK — Businesses and property owners in Island Park are busy trying to save their properties from major water damage after days of rain caused massive flooding in Fremont County. A flood warning is currently in place for southeastern Idaho including Fremont County until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
ISLAND PARK, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Frost advisory issued for Eastern Idaho

A rare mid-June frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service calling for below-freezing temps throughout eastern Idaho on Wednesday morning. The weather service is warning the public that temps will be cold enough to "kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered." The mercury is forecast to dip...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
travelnowsmart.com

Things to do in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls is known for its winter ski resorts, but there’s more than just skiing. This graceful valley is also home to mountain biking and hiking trails that will challenge you to discover the hidden delights of this spectacular place. It is easy to get lost in the woods and be unaware of the world around you. You can escape into a world of fantasy by exploring this wilderness through hiking, boating and camping. Even if you don’t want to spend your time exploring nature, it’s fun to do just that when you are relaxing at one of the many lakes, streams and rivers in Idaho Falls. Here are some popular activities you might enjoy:
buckrail.com

Teton Canyon closed to tent camping after bear incident

ALTA, Wyo.— An aggressive black bear that pushed an individual out of his hammock has prompted Caribou-Targhee National Forest officials to issue a temporary camping closure up Teton Canyon. The incident unfolded on Friday night and the individual was able to retreat to the safety of his car while...
ALTA, WY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Flooding to continue in Fremont County through 2 p.m. today

Fremont Emergency Management is warning about flooding in the county today. It’s expected the flooding will continue until 2 p.m. The flooding is a result of 1.75 inches of recent rains and snow melting that will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations, it said. It’s expected...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone River#Flood#East Idaho Credit Union
eastidahonews.com

New direct flight from Idaho Falls to Boise departs from IDA

IDAHO FALLS — The first direct flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Boise Airport departed under a rainbow water salute around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This new route will provide a convenient, direct flight between eastern Idaho and the state’s capital. A drive that used to take four hours, will now be available by plane in just one hour.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Third annual Poky Paddle to feature 100-foot Slip ‘n Slide

POCATELLO — With a community river float, live music and a new 100-foot Slip ‘n Slide, the city of Pocatello is offering a way to beat the heat Friday. The third annual Poky Paddle will be held at Centennial Park, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will also offer food trucks and vendors, according to a city news release.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
eastidahonews.com

Family devastated after Idaho Falls man dies following hit-and-run on Washington freeway

IDAHO FALLS — A local family is devastated after their loved one was hit and killed by a car while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington. Jerry Bolland, 42, was on the side of Interstate 205 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle struck him and continued driving. Bolland was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle has not been found and there are no strong leads in the case, according to Lori Bolland Embree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rare WWII warplanes fly into Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Two of the rarest warbirds from World War II are scheduled to fly into the Idaho Falls Regional Airport this week to show off their history to the public. Brought here by the Arizona Flying Museum, two of the most iconic warplanes, the B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’ and the B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’, will be available for the public to see and take tours of this week.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Consultant outlines optimistic vision for Pocatello Regional Airport

An expert consultant contracted by Bannock Development Corp. to help guide efforts to maintain passenger air service at Pocatello Regional Airport has offered an optimistic vision for preserving and growing the airport. Stephen Van Beek, the North American head of the global business consultancy Steer, said during a visit to Pocatello on Monday that a reasonable goal is to have the airport offering “hub” service to several large cities in the future. ...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy