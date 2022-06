Katie Britt is headed to a likely victory to fill our U.S. Senate seat in next Tuesday’s June 21 runoff. The 40 year old, first time candidate garnered an amazing 45 percent of the vote against two major candidates on May 24. She finished far ahead of second place finisher Mo Brooks at 29 percent and third placeholder Mike Durant at 23 percent. She almost beat them without a runoff. Katie Britt carried 62 of the 67 counties in Alabama and barely lost the other five by a slim margin. Katie won overwhelmingly in most of the populous GOP counties in the state. As excepted, she ran very well in her native Wiregrass receiving 63 percent in her home county of Coffee.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO