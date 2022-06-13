ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Salvation Army opens cooling shelter to beat record heat, humidity

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 3 days ago

The Shelbyville Salvation Army, 136 East Washington, Shelbyville,,...

shelbycountypost.com

shelbycountypost.com

Ellie Gosser wins Shelby County Royal event at fairgrounds

All Ellie Gosser focused on were her perceived mistakes. The six judges saw something else. Gosser, a rising junior at Southwestern High School, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Royal champion Wednesday night at the Shelby County Fair. “It was a surprise,” she said with a big smile. “I tally...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Gleaners Food Bank hosts annual CARE Mobile Pantry

The weekend is our opportunity to choose to allocate our time to chores, self-improvement, our families and hobbies. Last weekend, through my Christian fellowship men’s group “Ignite,” I used this time in service. On June 4, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana kicked off this year’s CARE Mobile...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
#Humid
shelbycountypost.com

Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
WLWT 5

Unclaimed southern Indiana lottery ticket worth $50,000 expiring soon

It might be time to check those pockets, drawers, couch cushions and wherever else things randomly end up. Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in southern Indiana is running out of time to claim their prize, according to the Hoosier Lottery. A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fuel can ignites as Trafalgar teen puts gas into mower

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Bloomington Police Investigate Shooting

Bloomington Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the 1200 block of North Maple Street. Police responded to the area shortly before 11:00 and found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began administering emergency medical care until an ambulance. The victim was taken to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

