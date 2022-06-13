ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, IN

United Way of Miami County ducks ready to be purchased for Ducky Drop

By Wade Weaver
Your News Local
 4 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Start buying your ducks now for the second annual Splish Splash Rubber Duck Drop for...

www.yournewslocal.com

Comments / 1

Your News Local

Honeywell Pool challenges community to break attendance

WABASH, IN- Over the past two days the Mark C. Honeywell Pool has had 480 and 486 in attendance. They would like to challenge the community to break 500 by the end of the weekend. The Honeywell Pool is an affordable option for a day of family fun. It offers...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Grow Wabash County, JASI, NEIRP to host 4th annual Japan-NE Indiana Summit

Wabash County, IN – Grow Wabash County is thrilled be partnering once again with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the Japanese American Society of Indiana (JASI) to host the 4th Annual Japan-Northeast Indiana Summit. This year’s summit will be hosted at the historic Eagles Theatre in downtown Wabash...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

City of Peru offering cooling centers

PERU, IN- With temperatures potentially reaching 90+ degrees, the City of Peru has several cooling centers available for those in need. Water will be provided to help keep residents cool. Below you will find a list of cooling centers with their address, hours, and phone numbers. Additionally, you will find...
PERU, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
readthereporter.com

Seven Noblesville couples reflect on 50 years being embraced by “special city”

We didn’t realize it at the time, but Noblesville was a very special place in the last half of the 70s when we all moved to town. It seemed like a far drive through mostly undeveloped Hamilton County to get to the County Seat – population 14,000. Our wives occasionally complained that it was too far to drive to the shopping and dining that they were accustomed to.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Your News Local

Lymon Burnell “Pete” Hall

Lymon Burnell “Pete” Hall, 96, Marion, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday morning, June 12, 2022. His love of his Lord showed in everything he did throughout his entire life. He was born in Landess, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 26, 1926, to Milford and Ada (Shoemaker) Hall. He was married to his beloved wife, Dea Ruth Cochran, for 55 years.
MARION, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Larry C. Wilkerson

Larry C. Wilkerson, 78, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 9, 1943, to Richard and Wilma (Faust) Wilkerson in Wabash, Indiana. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Wabash High School. He served...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Jeanette Renbarger

Jeannette Renbarger , age 105 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Health Care in Marion. Jeannette was born September 3, 1916 in Grant County, Indiana the daughter of the late Glem W. Nelson and Lulu (Maddox) Nelson. She attended Van Buren High School and graduated in 1933. She extended her education by attending the Indiana Business College in Marion, Indiana. Her career consisted of various administrative positions including Marion Court House Corn-Hog Office (later AAA), cashier at Swift and Company, Marion, Indiana. In 1955, after several years of raising a family, she returned to work as Secretary to the Principal of Sweetser High School. She continued in that position during the school consolidation of Sweetser, Swayzee and Converse joining to become Oak Hill School Corporation. She retired in 1963.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

Peru Police Department reaches out to community for support of Pitner family

The following is a message from the Peru Police Department: PERU, IN- Earlier this week, Peru Police Department Sgt. Detective Colten Pitner’s daughter Riley was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease called Batten disease. There is currently no cure for Batten disease, and people with it generally do not live past their late teens or early twenties.
PERU, IN
Your News Local

Michael Dewayne Poling

Michael Dewayne Poling, 69, Gas City, passed away at 11:09 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 27, 1953, to Marvin and Betty (Leonard) Poling. Michael graduated from Mississinewa High School worked as...
GAS CITY, IN
Your News Local

Jimmie Rice

Jimmie Rice, 98, Marion, passed away in his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Saul, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 22, 1923, to Joe Hacker and Lettie Couch. Jimmie attended Leatherwood School and, at the age of 15, joined 3 C’s Civilian Conservation Corps. He enlisted in the Navy and served during WWII. He was gunners mate in the Submarine Corp on the USS Sunfish in the Pacific Corridor. On June 28, 1946, he married Anna Mae, and they started their life together farming tobacco in Kentucky. They later moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where he first worked for General Motors. He was a forklift operator for 35 years with General Motors, retiring in Marion in 1985. He was a member of the U.A.W. Jimmie was one of the first members of Hart Golf Course, now Arbor Trace Golf Club. He loved playing golf, especially with his family. He was the Club Champion in 1972 and played until he was 97 years old. He scored six holes-in-one in his golfing career. To start his day, Jimmie enjoyed McDonald’s breakfast and feeding the birds and squirrels at his home. He also liked keeping his yard in immaculate shape. One of the highlights of Jimmie’s life was the trip he took to the Washington, D.C., War Memorials with the Honor Flight Program. Jimmie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He cherished the time he spent with his family and will be missed dearly.
MARION, IN
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Lafayette gears up for new police, fire dispatch center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new police and fire dispatch center will be part of the public safety building near City Hall. The current center is in the basement of City Hall in a small room with no windows, says Chief Communications Technician Katie Huber. "It's gonna be on...
Your News Local

Donald “Don” Wayne Wimmer

Donald “Don” Wayne Wimmer, 62, Marion, passed away at 1:38 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in his home. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, October 24, 1959, to Kenneth and Elaine (Armstrong) Wimmer. He was married to his loving wife, Lisa K. (Fisher) Wimmer, and she survives.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

INDOT to close intersection in Galveston for resurfacing

CASS COUNTY, IN- Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will be closing State Road 18 at the intersection with U.S. 35 overnight next weekend as part of the resurfacing project on U.S. 35 through Galveston. State Road 18 will be closed between Woodlawn St and Sycamore St from...
GALVESTON, IN

