United Way of Miami County ducks ready to be purchased for Ducky Drop

Jimmie Rice, 98, Marion, passed away in his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Saul, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 22, 1923, to Joe Hacker and Lettie Couch. Jimmie attended Leatherwood School and, at the age of 15, joined 3 C’s Civilian Conservation Corps. He enlisted in the Navy and served during WWII. He was gunners mate in the Submarine Corp on the USS Sunfish in the Pacific Corridor. On June 28, 1946, he married Anna Mae, and they started their life together farming tobacco in Kentucky. They later moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where he first worked for General Motors. He was a forklift operator for 35 years with General Motors, retiring in Marion in 1985. He was a member of the U.A.W. Jimmie was one of the first members of Hart Golf Course, now Arbor Trace Golf Club. He loved playing golf, especially with his family. He was the Club Champion in 1972 and played until he was 97 years old. He scored six holes-in-one in his golfing career. To start his day, Jimmie enjoyed McDonald’s breakfast and feeding the birds and squirrels at his home. He also liked keeping his yard in immaculate shape. One of the highlights of Jimmie’s life was the trip he took to the Washington, D.C., War Memorials with the Honor Flight Program. Jimmie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He cherished the time he spent with his family and will be missed dearly.

MARION, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO