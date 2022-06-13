All the Best Looks from the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Graduating from college directly into a career and a home of one’s own is a rare privilege among millennials and zoomers, and for those who boomerang back to their parents’ homes, one’s 20s can become a second adolescence, a new phase of growth in the same Petri Dish. In his second feature film, writer/director/star Cooper Raiff posits that maybe taking a bit longer to develop into your “adult self” isn’t such a bad thing, and that the awkwardness of growing up is a process with which no one is truly finished. Cha Cha Real Smooth — which premiered at Sundance and screened at the Tribeca Film Festival before settling down on Apple TV+ — is a cozy blanket of a film, a sweet, crowd-pleasing comedy about coming of age in your 20s.

