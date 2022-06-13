Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Highland Park, Ill., on the evening of June 5, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1923, to Emil H. and Kathryn (Brown) Bjorkman in Aledo, Ill. Margie was educated in the Aledo schools. She received a BA from the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minn., a MEd from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and did post-graduate work through Winona State University, Minn. She was married on January 18, 1947, in Canton, Minn., to Ralph L. Johnson. They resided in Mabel, Minn., until 1952, when they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They returned to Mabel in 1965. After her husband’s death in 1973, Margie returned to Alaska. Margie taught school for 38 years in Mabel, Minn., Fairbanks, and King Cove, Alaska. She was a member of various organizations, including the Pioneers of Alaska, Auxiliary #8, Delta Kappa Gamma, AARP, Farthest North Duplicate Bridge Club, and Minnesota and Alaska teachers’ groups. She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks, Alaska.

MABEL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO