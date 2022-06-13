ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minn. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Highland Park, Ill., on the evening of June 5, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1923, to Emil H. and Kathryn (Brown) Bjorkman in Aledo, Ill. Margie was educated in the Aledo schools. She received a BA from the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minn., a MEd from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and did post-graduate work through Winona State University, Minn. She was married on January 18, 1947, in Canton, Minn., to Ralph L. Johnson. They resided in Mabel, Minn., until 1952, when they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They returned to Mabel in 1965. After her husband’s death in 1973, Margie returned to Alaska. Margie taught school for 38 years in Mabel, Minn., Fairbanks, and King Cove, Alaska. She was a member of various organizations, including the Pioneers of Alaska, Auxiliary #8, Delta Kappa Gamma, AARP, Farthest North Duplicate Bridge Club, and Minnesota and Alaska teachers’ groups. She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks, Alaska.
MABEL, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Gary Joe Smith

Gary Joe Smith, 64, of Harmony, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Gary Joe Smith was born in Preston, Minn., on August 13, 1957. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, and step-grandfather. He grew up in the area and attended Wykoff High School. He had three sons: Benjamin, Jess and Ryan and one daughter, Lisa. He married Barb House on August 30, 2014.
HARMONY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Dorothy Mae Kiehne

Dorothy Mae Kiehne, 88, of rural Lanesboro took her first breath of Glory on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, when her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed her home. At the time of her death, Dorothy had resided at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn., for just over 19 months; she courageously battled colon cancer for over six years.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Susan Kay (Bauer) Goetzinger

Susan Kay (Bauer) Goetzinger, 65, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Susie was born in Caledonia on August 14, 1956, to Vincent and Rosine Bauer. On July 17, 1976, she married Curtis Goetzinger at St. Peter’s Catholic church in Caledonia. Curt...
CALEDONIA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Pieper is state runner-up high jumper

Caledonia/Spring Grove track & field standout Chris Pieper closed his high school career as the state runner-up in high jump at the 2022 MSHSL Class A State Championships at St. Michael on June 9-11. It was his second trip to the state meet where he earned All-State credentials in 2021 with a sixth-place finish. Clearing 6 feet, 4 inches last week, he improved two inches from last year’s state-meet performance and out-jumped 20 of his 21 competitors. It took a personal-record jump of 6-05 for Jory Peters of Minneapolis North to claim the state championship.
SPRING GROVE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Strinmoen, Griffin, Solum named All-SEC Baseball

Three Spring Grove baseball players were named by conference coaches to the 2022 All-Southeast Conference Team – junior Caleb Griffin plus sophomores Jaxon Strinmoen and Elijah Solum. Receiving Honorable Mention was freshman Ezra Griffin. Strinmoen was one of the primary three-man pitching rotation while otherwise starting for the second...
SPRING GROVE, MN

