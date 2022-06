SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is in for a big pay raise (and a new contract) after the Rose Bowl success of his 2021 football team. The new contract still goes through 2027, but increases his pay to $6 million in the 2022 season and up to $8 million to the end of the original contract. The pay increase includes money not only from Whittingham’s raise from Utah ($6.5 million), but Under Armour and Learfield as well ($1.5 million). Interestingly enough Utah’s contract with Under Armour is up at the same time as Whittingham’s contract.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO