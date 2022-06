PERRYSBURG — Up to 18,000 spectators are expected to watch the Great Race cross-country antique car rally roll through downtown on Tuesday. “We are excited to bring this unique event to Perrysburg for the first time ever,” race director Jeff Stumb said. “It will be the first time the Great Race has been back to Northwest Ohio since an overnight stop in Findlay back in 2012.”

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO