A North Carolina delivery company was directed to pay thousands in back wages to dozens of workers after federal investigators found that they improperly denied overtime pay. Charlotte-based Riverstone Logistics LLC allegedly misapplied exemptions to federal wage law and instead paid the employees a flat salary without an additional overtime premium. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division also found that Riverstone allowed a 16-year-old employee to work more than three hours a day when school was in session and more than eight hours a day when it was not — both in violation of child labor laws.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO